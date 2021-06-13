The BBC has apologised over its Christian Eriksen coverage after the Denmark player collapsed at the Euros 2021.

During Denmark’s match against Finland on Saturday, Eriksen, 29, collapsed during the first half of the game.

He received emergency medical treatment on the pitch while his worried teammates surrounded him and cameras kept cutting back to the player on the ground.

Viewers slammed the broadcaster for continuing to show Eriksen receiving treatment on the pitch before he was taken to hospital – where he’s awake and stable.

What did the BBC say about its Christian Eriksen coverage?

In a statement, the BBC said: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery.

“We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker – who was hosting the commentary – also issued an apology on Twitter and insisted the game would resume.

He said: “We will be back on air at 7.25 on @bbcone.

“I understand some of you would have been upset with some of the images shown (we were too).

“Obviously these were the host pictures and out of our control. They should have stayed on a wide of the stadium. Apologies.”

He later added in another tweet: “In 25 years of doing this job, that was the most difficult, distressing and emotional broadcast I’ve ever been involved with.

“Thanks to @cesc4official @AlexScott @MicahRichards for your professionalism, warmth and empathy. Get well soon, Christian Eriksen.”

What did viewers say?

It came after viewers slammed the BBC for continuing to show Eriksen on the ground.

One person wrote on Twitter: “That was the most frightening thing I have ever seen.

“Shame on the #bbc for continuous filming of the distress of the players and his wife. Glad he is conscious and praying for a speedy recovery.”

Another said: “BBC could have still cut back to the studio a lot sooner then they did.”

One added: “Why on earth would the BBC continue to broadcast the pitch! Should of cut straight to the commentators!

“Thoughts are prayers are with the Denmark team and Eriksen’s family!”

