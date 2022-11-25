Chris Moyles has admitted he ‘smuggled’ something into the jungle – but was eventually caught by I’m A Celebrity cameras.

The iconic radio DJ was the latest celeb to get the boot from the Aussie jungle during last night’s show (November 24).

Chris Moyles in I’m A Celeb jungle

Speaking on Radio X today, Chris explained how following the long days in the I’m A Celeb jungle, every campmate would turn into a “Jason Bourne kleptomaniac”.

“We all made it a mission to steal whatever we possibly could and try and get it back to camp,” he revealed.

This included some chalk and pen as well as a list of health and safety guidelines from the show.

However, Chris’ own sneaky skills really came to fruition when he, along with Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner, participated in The Savage Sorting Office trial last night.

Chris admits to ‘smuggling’ something into camp

The 48-year-old revealed: “I managed to steal two and a half packets of biscuits. I did that entire trial with the crane with two packets of biscuits in my left pocket.”

He continued: “Then I got back to camp, managed to find a rice bag that was empty, put the biscuits in and broke them all in half and then hide them in the toilet.”

Chris then noted how he tried to get his fellow celebs into the toilet to have some of the biscuits, by saying he had “cleaned the seat”.

However, Chris, and the biscuits, were ultimately caught out by producers, and the treat was swiftly removed from camp.

He added: “Three campmates managed half a biscuit before one of the 72 cameras they have there, worked out exactly what I was doing and then the biscuits disappeared.”

When asked how he managed to nab the biscuits during the trial, Chris explained: “Before they put the electrocution pads on me. They had to go on my bottom cheeks so I had to go into a tent and put them on.

“And there just so happened to be two packets of biscuits on the table. So I just grabbed them and quickly hid them in my pocket.”

The former Radio 1 DJ then revealed how he got the extra half pack of biscuits. He said: “When I had to take the pads off, there was a half-open packet of biscuits. So I nicked that one too!”

Chris Moyles reveals dramatic weight loss on I’m A Celeb following exit

In the same interview, Chris also revealed that he lost a whopping 1.5 stone while in the jungle. He admitted that it’s “the lowest weight he’s been since school”.

He said: “You get weighed right at the beginning of isolation and then they weigh you. Literally the first thing you do when you come out, you go see the medical officer and they weigh you and check that you’re alright. I’ve lost a lot, I did, I lost weight.

“I’ve lost a stone and a half. If I stand up and take my T-shirt off, it’s flat from my boobs all the way down!”

He added: “It’s the lowest weight I’ve been since school.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 25) at 9:15pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

