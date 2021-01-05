Gordon Buchanan MBE presents the moving and exhilarating two-part documentary Cheetah Family & Me on BBC Two.

Gordon, 58, follows the plight of two cheetah mothers, Savannah and Chili as they travel across South Africa in search of food for their cubs.

But who is Gordon? And how did he become so famous?

Here’s all you need to know about the Scottish documentary filmmaker…

Why is Gordon Buchanan Cheetah Family & Me famous?

Gordon is a multi-award-winning wildlife documentary filmmaker and presenter.

Born and bred in Scotland, he was bought up on the Isle of Mull. His rural upbringing led to a keen love of nature. As well as a lifelong appreciation of David Attenborough documentaries.

Gordon with a wolf on Snow Wolf Family and Me (Credit: BBC)

He started out at as a wildlife photographer, but moved into camerawork and then presenting in the mid 1990’s.

His breakthrough work came when he helped film the hit wildlife series Big Cat Diary and he went on to film for SpringWatch.

Gradually transitioning into presenting, he now predominantly combines his camerawork with his presenting skills.

In 2010, he hosted the documentary series The Bear Family & Me. In which he follows a family of wild black bears for over a year in their natural habitat of Minnesota, America.

Gordon with a reindeer on his doc Reindeer Family and Me (Credit: BBC)

In 2020, Gordon received an MBE from The Queen for his services to conservation and wildlife documentary making.

Is Gordon Buchanan married?

Gordon is married to Wendy Buchanan. And they share two children together, Lola and Harris.

They live in Glasgow and Wendy has appeared as herself on Gordon’s past documentaries.

However, he tends to keep his family life fairly private. But he has spoken of how much he misses them while filming on location.

Gordon feeding an abandoned baby bear in his 2010 documentary The Bear Family and Me (Credit: BBC)

What other shows has Gordon presented?

Gordon has an extensive documentary credits list.

He has presented several ‘& Me’ documentary series.

.@gordonjbuchanan is back with a new series! Join him in South Africa as he gets close to cheetahs in the Kalahari, experiencing first-hand the very real dangers that these big cats face in #CheetahFamilyAndMe. Ep1 will be on @BBCTwo on Tuesday 5th Jan at 9pm. Post by Doghouse pic.twitter.com/VcrnyM2TLs — Doghouse (@DoghousePostPro) December 28, 2020



In addition to The Bear Family & Me and his upcoming Cheetah Family series – he has presented many ‘Family & Me’ docs.

These include: The Polar Bear Family & Me, Snow Wolf Family & Me, Gorilla Family & Me and Snow Cats and Me – just to name a few.

While he has worked as a cinematographer on Planet Earth II and as a photographer on Autumnwatch.



When is Cheetah Family & Me on?

Cheetah Family & Me begins on Tuesday January 5 at 9pm on BBC Two.

