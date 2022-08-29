GMB viewers’ hearts melt as Charlotte Hawkins’ daughter makes presenting debut

Charlotte Hawkins’ daughter made her presenting debut today and Good Morning Britain viewers’ hearts were melting.

Charlotte, 47, introduced her daughter Ella Rose, seven, onto Monday’s show as the youngster met her celebrity idol, singer George Ezra.

As Charlotte and Sean Fletcher interviewed George, they interrupted to say that a “far superior interviewer” was waiting in the wings.

Ella Rose showed off her presenting skills (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte on Good Morning Britain

The host continued: “It’s actually my daughter, Ella Rose!”

Little Ella Rose then walked through the doors and into the studio with her questions at the ready.

The little girl beamed as she met her idol George.

Charlotte said: “Ella Rose, shall I leave it to you? What do you want to say?”

Ella Rose interviewed her idol, George Ezra (Credit: ITV)

Ella Rose told George that her favourite song of his is Green Green Grass, and then asked what his favourite tune was.

The little girl proved she has her mum’s presenting skills as she then asked: “How do you think of what to write about in your songs, they’re very interesting and different and I want to know how you come up with them?”

George replied: “Thank you. I don’t know, I have fun doing it. I enjoy writing them and it’s fun to see what words go together.

“So write and if you feel you want to share it then show some people.”

Ella Rose impressed viewers with her presenting skills (Credit: ITV)

Ella Rose then asked George about his documentary, End to End, which saw him walk 1,200 miles across the UK.

She asked: “Did your feet hurt and were you glad to get back home?”

George said: “My feet really hurt! And yeah, I was very excited to come home and have a bath. I smelt bad!”

Ella Rose then revealed that she’s just started playing the piano and wanted to know how old George was when he began playing music and what instruments did he play.

George replied: “I don’t think I was as young as you are. I was maybe 14 so you’ve got a lot of years on me!”

Charlotte Hawkins’ daughter

As the mini interview came to an end, Charlotte was full of praise for her daughter.

She said: “Well done, we have to wrap it up there. I think you’ve done our job for us!”

Viewers watching were left gushing over Ella Rose and told Charlotte she should be proud.

One person said on Twitter: “Oh my heart… @CharlotteHawkns’ daughter has just melted me interviewing George Ezra.. Move over Charlotte.”

Another wrote: “OMG Charlotte what a star your daughter is and talk about mini me you must be so proud.”

A third added: “Oh Charlotte, Ella Rose is adorable. You must be very proud.”

