Charlotte Crosby before and after: What surgery has she had and how old is she?

Charlotte Crosby is the latest star whose looks are examined on C5’s Celebrities: What’s Happened to Your Face? So what surgery HAS Charlotte Crosby had done?

How old is she? And is she single or dating?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Charlotte Crosby catfished as Peter Andre in the recent Celebrity Circle (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Charlotte Crosby and what is she most famous for?

Charlotte found fame on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore.

She appeared on the show as an original member in 2011 and stayed until 2016.

The reality TV star went on to appear in the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, which she won.

She has presented Just Tattoo of Us and was even given her own short-lived reality series, The Charlotte Crosby Experience in 2014, and The Charlotte Show in 2018.

Charlotte has appeared in multiple celebrity TV shows, including Celebrity Wedding Planner, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Storage Hunters, Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebs Go Dating.

In March 2021, she appeared on C4’s The Celebrity Circle – but not as herself.

Instead she catfished as ever-likeable Peter Andre.

How old is she?

Charlotte-Letitia Crosby was born on May 17 1990 in Sunderland, England.

She is currently 30 years old.

Charlotte Crosby is perhaps best known for her weight battles and her changing face (Credit: MTV UK YouTube)

Is she single or does she have a boyfriend?

Charlotte’s love life is as famous as her changing face and body.

Originally known for her on/off relationship with fellow Geordie Shore cast member Gaz Beadle, their love affair ended following her ectopic pregnancy.

From 2018 to 2019, Charlotte was in a well-publicised relationship with Josh Ritchie.

Charlotte is currently loved-up with boyfriend Liam Beaumont.

She’s been dating the 30-year-old videographer and content creator since 2020.

Charlotte and Liam reportedly met during a holiday in Dubai at the start of 2020, where she was partying with her Geordie Shore girl friends.

Charlotte Crosby surgery: before and after

According to an expert on Celebrities: What’s Happened to Your Face? Charlotte has most likely had Botox and fillers.

She certainly looks very different to the fresh-faced twentysomething who first appeared on Geordie Shore in 2011.

Charlotte has had eyebrow tattoos and admits having lip fillers.

During an interview on This Morning in 2018, Charlotte revealed she gets her filler topped up every 12 months.

“I get them done once a year,” she revealed. “I had a big problem down the sides, but once a year that’s it and I don’t think they’re that bad.”

Charlotte’s previously spoken about her ‘uniboob’ – also known medically as a condition called congenital symmastia, which presents itself as a webbing across the breasts.

To correct her cleavage which she believed wasn’t defined enough, she had breast implants in 2017.

In 2019, during a trip to Brazil with then-boyfriend Joshua Ritchie, she experienced severe pain in her breasts and had her implants removed.

Charlotte Crosby surgery: What has she had done? (Credit: Charlotte Letitia Crosby YouTube)

Charlotte Crosby surgery: nose job

She has also been open about having rhinoplasty on her nose to correct a bump – even posting a video on her YouTube channel about the experience.

After the surgery in 2014, Charlotte told Heat magazine: “My old nose was awful, it was so bad.

“I do think [my nose] caused a lack of confidence, and you always compare yourself to other people who are on TV as well.

“When I watched myself before and I turned to the side I felt sick because my nose looked so awful.

“No-one ever noticed my nose. I never got one comment in my whole entire life saying you’ve got a bad nose.

“But I wasn’t happy with it, I got it done for me.”

Charlotte Crosby as she looked during her early years on Geordie Shore (Credit: Splash)

Celebrities: What’s Happened to Your Face?

The second part of the series that started last week looking at Madonna and Simon Cowell.

This week the celebrity commentators put Charlotte Crosby under the microscope .

She has admitted to going under the surgeon’s knife and using lip fillers, but how many cosmetic procedures has she actually had?

Plus, a look at the changing face of Hollywood veteran and all-action hero Sylvester Stallone.

Celebrities: What’s Happened to Your Face? airs on Thursday April 22 2021 at 10pm on Channel 5.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.