Channel 5 has released the trailer for their upcoming thriller Lie with Me – and it looks every bit as compelling as we’d hoped.

Charlie Brooks stars in the chilling tale, a new four parter starting in July.

Here’s everything we can gleam from the tense trailer!

Lie with Me is a chilling tale starring Charlie Brooks (Credit: Channel 5)

Lie with Me trailer – what happens in it?

Channel 5 have today (Monday June 28 2021) released a teaser trailer for upcoming drama Lie with Me.

First of all, the trailer begins with the voice of actor Brett Tucker as cheating husband Jay.

His character is heard telling his wife Anna: “We came here to make a new start…

“New country, new life – put all that bad stuff behind us.”

However, the images quickly change from happy families to menacing, troubled images of Anna staring through broken glass.

We hear Anna saying: “Jay cheated on me in London.

“It nearly destroyed us.”

We see shots of Anna and Jay arguing – and Anna is seen staring at herself in the mirror nursing a badly bruised shoulder.

Finally, the trailer ends with Anna’s voiceover saying: “This country is full of things that can kill you.”

But who might be killed and who could be the potential killer?

We confess! We’re hooked already!

Lie with Me trailer: How many parts is it and how can I watch it?

The new noir thriller is four parts.

Each episode is one hour long (including adverts).

The series starts on Monday July 12 2021 and subsequently airs on consecutive nights that week until Thursday.

This proved a big success with previous Channel 5 thrillers including The Intruder, The Drowning and The Deceived.

The series will air on Channel 5 and will be available to watch immediately afterwards on My 5.

EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks stars as Anna Fallmont in Lie with Me (Credit: Channel 5)

Who stars in Lie with Me and what’s it about?

EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks – aka Janine Butcher – stars as Anna Fallmont in Lie With Me.

The story centres around the chilling tale of Anna and her husband Jay.

As a result of his infidelity, the pair move to Australia to save their marriage.

They hire a young local nanny to help with their two children… But she isn’t as innocent as she appears.

Her appearance in the household has deadly consequences.

Australian actor Brett Tucker is probably the next most recognisable face.

He stars as Charlie’s on-screen husband Jay.

His most noteworthy roles include his lead performance in McLeod’s Daughters and Neighbours.

Newcomer Phoebe Roberts stars as Becky, the nanny Anna and Jake invite into their home.

Where is the series filmed?

The series wrapped production on location in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this year.

So as well as being a punchy, moody thriller, it’s also got a beautiful sunny backdrop.

Win/win.

Lie with Me starts on Monday July 12 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

