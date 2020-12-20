Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch divided viewers earlier today (Sunday, December 20) with a breaking news spoof.

Host Simon Rimmer solemnly introduced the item during today’s programme, as if Sunday Brunch was being interrupted for a bulletin.

“I’ve just been told we’re going across to the Channel 4 newsroom for some breaking news,” he said.

A Channel 4 News ident then flashed on screen and veteran presenter Jon Snow appeared.

Jon Snow appeared in the Channel 4 Sunday Brunch spoof (Credit: Channel 4 News YouTube)

Using the tone of a news broadcast, he said: “We interrupt this scheduled broadcast with breaking news from the North Pole.

“Scientists, based in the region, are reporting high levels of activity… coming from the area thought to be the location of Santa’s workshop.”

He then passed over to fellow presenter Fatima Manji who reported about an elf source who had more insight to share.

She revealed: “They’ve confirmed that productivity is through the roof this year.

Fatima Manji also made a cameo in the bit of fun (Credit: Channel 4 News YouTube)

Record Good List in 2020

“Santa is determined to make this Christmas the best Christmas ever.”

Fatima continued: “They’ve also said Santa has made his list, checked it twice and that the Good List for 2020 is the longest Good List anyone can remember seeing.

We interrupt this scheduled broadcast with breaking news from the North Pole.

“And that’s saying something as some of the elves working there are really, really, really old.”

Jon then added that reindeer flights have been spotted before both the hosts wished viewers a merry Christmas.

The spoof news segment initially panicked some Channel 4 veiwers (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers reacted to Channel 4 Sunday Brunch spoof

Some viewers loved the light-hearted sketch – but others admitted on social media they were worried by the festive joke.

“In my house we thought it was amazing. Just what is needed amongst all the doom and gloom!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another observer tweeted: “Absolutely brilliant this. Thank you. A much needed exciting and uplifting ‘Breaking News’ bulletin.”

And a third person added: “Thank you for this… kids everywhere hearing Xmas is cancelled… it’s not.”

However, some onlookers seemed put out by the spoof.

“A very foolish thing to do considering what’s gone on this year,” insisted one person.

“This made me [blank] myself… do not do this to us,” claimed another.

Someone else added: “Not the best idea to do this, especially as everyone is on edge right now.”

And another person concluded: “My four-year-old loved it! Yes I panicked for a moment but it became apparent in seconds what was going on. I think some are overreacting.”

– Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4, on Sundays, from 9.3oam

