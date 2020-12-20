Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood has spectacularly shut down an online troll after the show’s final.

The dance show judge, 55, took to Twitter to provide the perfect response to the angry fan.

Craig won the support of fans (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly Craig Revel Horwood shut down the troll?

The fan got in touch with Craig to ask him to stop calling everyone ‘darling’.

“@CraigRevHorwood I find it very offending when you call other males darling, asking nicely, please stop,” the troll said.

Read more: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to make ‘cameo’ during tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing final

Craig shot back with an amazing riposte.

“I’ll try darling,” he said, pithily.

I’ll try darling https://t.co/RBrgfXxFO6 — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) December 19, 2020

How did fans react to Craig?

Fans rushed to defend Craig and praise the response.

“Craig’s use of the English language is a joy… almost lyrical and indulgent,” one fan said.

“Love listening to him. Hope he gets into narrating more. I think this tweet was a knee jerk reaction to bad news. No need to take it out on Craig.”

Don’t change for anything darling. You’re rather ace and the loss of @bbcstrictly on a Saturday night will make this winter a little bit harder to say the least.

Another wrote: “Don’t change for anything, darling. You’re rather ace and the loss of @bbcstrictly on a Saturday night will make this winter a little bit harder to say the least.

“Thank you to everyone for a brilliant series. So glad it went ahead.”

Finally, a fan commented: “Oh Darling, don’t stop! Given the current world we are living in, John Gray needs to cheer up and have fun!”

Bill and Oti were the winners (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the final last night?

Craig sent the message an hour after the final finished, which saw him in an upbeat mood.

He said: “In light of the recent news darling, I’ve decided I’m going to be positive.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse defended by fans after sister Oti wins with Bill Bailey

The final itself was a tense affair, with Bill and Oti, Maisie and Gorka, and HRVY and Janette repeatedly given high scores.

In end, Bill and Oti were the surprise winners of the competition.

Comedian Bill said it felt “surreal” and “extraordinary”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.