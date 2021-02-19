Channel 4 show Naked Attraction aired a repeat episode last night that had viewers rushing to defend some of the female contestants.

On social media, some of those watching the reality series posted vile comments about the contestants’ vaginas – while others rushed to defend them, branding the remarks “misogynistic”.

Naked Attraction hopeful Kurt, a vet student (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Channel 4 show Naked Attraction?

Last night’s episode was the fifth of season six, in which vet student Kurt came into the studio looking for love.

When the show revealed the bottom halves of his potential dates, Kurt surveyed the legs and vaginas in front of him.

He said of one of them, speaking to host Anna Richardson: “She’s got really nice legs, a really nice, neat vagina. I don’t mind a bit of labia.”

As Kurt surveyed the vaginas, cruel trolls posted disgusting comments about them (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Naked Attraction viewers say?

On social media, some viewers posted disgusting comments about the vaginas, likening them to “kebabs” or “hanging shredded ham”.

However, others slammed the remarks, calling on others to support all women. Some took issue with the use of “neat vagina” as a compliment too, as it suggested the alternative was a bad thing.

One viewer accused others of “body shaming”.

Another said: “The misogyny coming from women talking about other women’s labium is so sad. Support all women. Women [have] different labia sizes and it changes through puberty and the menopause. Women we can do better than shaming other women! #NakedAttraction.”

A number of viewers rushed to defend those on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

A third who tweeted told others not to be “unfeminist” and to “support [our] sisters”.

A fourth wrote: “Who knew!? You can boost a woman’s self esteem by telling her she’s got a neat vagina on national telly! No wonder society is so [bleeped] up! #nakedattraction.”

Someone else said, incredulous: “A neat vagina? #nakedattraction.”

A sixth put: “‘There’s a lot of labia’. Jesus Christ. #nakedattraction.”

