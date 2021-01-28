How to apply for Naked Attraction: Contestants can pull out last minute!

Naked Attraction is one of the UK’s most controversial shows, but that hasn’t stopped people clamouring to know how to apply to take part!

Series 7 of the Channel 4 show aired last year, with repeats of previous series currently airing, and now the hunt is on for contestants for series 8.

If you’ve ever thought about being on the show, here’s how to apply.

Naked Attraction is very popular in the UK (Credit: Channel 4)

How to take part in Naked Attraction

Those who want a chance to appear naked in front of the nation just have to fill out a short application form.

But you don’t just get picked to appear.

Those shortlisted have to audition completely naked in front of Channel 4 execs.

And there’s no promise the audition will secure a place on the show.

It’s easy to apply for Naked Attraction but hard to make it on, like Lauren Harries (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the audition process like?

“I went down to Newcastle, sat down and chatted with a camerawoman and a male interviewee,” a former contestant told Telly Mix last year.

“Then they said, ‘Can you take your clothes off now and pitch yourself to us?’ It lasted about 45 minutes.

“It wasn’t so awkward, they made me feel at ease.”

Contestants undergo a series of checks (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Naked Attraction have aftercare?

Mike Cotton, deputy creative director at Studio Lambert, said in 2019 that the process of casting is “lengthy”.

He said producers do several background, social media and psychological checks and interviews.

“I pride myself on the fact that everyone who takes part in the show comes out having a positive experience,” he said.

The director also says contestants are given the chance to quit right up until before broadcast.

“We tell them they may be 20 years old now but in 20 years’ time, a screen grab of the episode can crop up, and are they fully aware of that. They then talk to a psychologist who makes sure they are [mentally] robust and have considered all options.

“In studio, we also have reserve contestants that they know about, so they can change their minds at any point. Because we do all these things, we haven’t had any issues further down the line.”

Naked Attraction airs on Channel 4. You can catch up on past episodes online at All 4.

