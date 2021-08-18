Channel 4 Countdown host Anne Robinson
TV

Channel 4 issues apology after Countdown airs ‘homophobic slur’

The channel said did not align with its values

By Paul Hirons

Channel 4 has been forced to issue an apology after a contestant on Countdown said a “homophobic slur” on air.

The channel decided to comment after there was a backlash from fans on social media.

Channel 4 had to apologise after a gay slur was aired on Countdown
The contestant said the rude word on the show as part of an answer (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Countdown on Channel 4?

The incident occurred on the popular words and numbers quiz when a contestant offered the word “p******”.

He said” “I’ve got a rude word that I know is in the dictionary. P******.”

Read more: REVIEW: Anne Robinson hosts first Countdown – and viewers are divided

Host Anne Robinson swiftly went to the next contestant and asked for his word instead.

How did fans react on social media?

Journalist Scott Bryan said on Twitter: “Sorry to go serious on something quite trivial.

“But as someone who was called a ‘p***fter’ by homophobes on a daily basis why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be said cheerfully as an answer on daytime television?

“Yes, I know it is in the dictionary.

“But having been at the receiving end of that word as abuse for years (along with f****ot), then hearing it casually as an answer on a quiz show… Jesus Christ.

“The amount of people saying ‘it is only a word’, I’m pretty sure it was only a word back in the classrooms back then too. yet it feels the same.”

Anne Robinson as host of Countdown on Channel 4
Countdown host Anne Robinson (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 say in its apology?

Pointless star Richard Osman also joined the debate.

“Yes, I think, the contestant was embarrassed to be saying it, but in that situation the easy solution is to all agree he scored 7 points and to retake with a different answer.

“We’ve done that a couple of times with ‘correct’ answers.”

Read more: Countdown host Anne Robinson makes a cheeky swipe at show legend Carol Vorderman

Channel 4 said in an apology: “The airing of the word was an error of judgement.

“It does not align with our values and we apologise for any offence caused.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics