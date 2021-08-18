Channel 4 has been forced to issue an apology after a contestant on Countdown said a “homophobic slur” on air.

The channel decided to comment after there was a backlash from fans on social media.

The contestant said the rude word on the show as part of an answer (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Countdown on Channel 4?

The incident occurred on the popular words and numbers quiz when a contestant offered the word “p******”.

He said” “I’ve got a rude word that I know is in the dictionary. P******.”

Host Anne Robinson swiftly went to the next contestant and asked for his word instead.

Sorry to go serious on something quite trivial – but as someone who was called a "p***fter" by homophobes on a daily basis why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be said cheerfully as an answer on daytime television? pic.twitter.com/5jCf0wY8oM — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 16, 2021

How did fans react on social media?

Journalist Scott Bryan said on Twitter: “Sorry to go serious on something quite trivial.

“But as someone who was called a ‘p***fter’ by homophobes on a daily basis why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be said cheerfully as an answer on daytime television?

“Yes, I know it is in the dictionary.

“But having been at the receiving end of that word as abuse for years (along with f****ot), then hearing it casually as an answer on a quiz show… Jesus Christ.

“The amount of people saying ‘it is only a word’, I’m pretty sure it was only a word back in the classrooms back then too. yet it feels the same.”

Countdown host Anne Robinson (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 say in its apology?

Pointless star Richard Osman also joined the debate.

“Yes, I think, the contestant was embarrassed to be saying it, but in that situation the easy solution is to all agree he scored 7 points and to retake with a different answer.

“We’ve done that a couple of times with ‘correct’ answers.”

Channel 4 said in an apology: “The airing of the word was an error of judgement.

“It does not align with our values and we apologise for any offence caused.”