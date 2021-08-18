Changing Rooms: Who are Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead? How long have they been married?

Changing Rooms is back for a new series and with new designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead – who are they?

The beloved show was a TV staple for many in the 90s and 2000s.

It saw two sets of home owners from the same neighbourhood renovate a room in each other’s home before time ran out.

After being given a contemporary makeover, the show is making a comeback on Channel 4 with a modern-day reboot.

However, it’s not all change as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is coming back.

But who are the new stars of the show?

Changing Rooms is back tonight (August 18) (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead?

The twosome rose to fame after Jordan made an appearance on the BBC2 series The Great Interior Design Challenge in 2014. He ended up being the runner-up.

Following his success, the couple felt compelled to launch their own design company, 2 Lovely Gays. You can follow them on Instagram here.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby stunned by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s flirty comment

It turns out that interior design wasn’t their first passion.

Both Jordan and Russell are trained actors and both attended performing arts schools before making it big in design.

“I wanted to be an actor from the age of seven,” Russell told Channel 4. “I went and trained professionally and worked in theatre for 10 years but I took myself incredibly seriously.”

“However, now we’ve done everything from textiles to wallpaper design, furniture design, hotels, people’s homes, a children’s nursery, we’ve really grown together so much.”

Before bagging roles on the reboot they were both big fans of the original Changing Rooms.

“We were at secondary school when Changing Rooms first hit our screens in the 90s and were both huge fans. The show gave people permission to be bold and we loved that – it was revolutionary.”

Jordan and Russell originally started out their careers as actors (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead get married? Do they have children?

Jordan and Russell walked down the aisle in 2011.

They first met at a friend’s party and were working as actors at the time in the West End.

The pair began to bond over their shared interest in interior design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan & Russell (@2lovelygays)

While working together can spell disaster for some married couples, it’s worked out perfectly for Jordan and Russell.

Read more: Anna Richardson to host Changing Rooms reboot after replacing Davina McCall

“We love a challenge and we love spending our time together,” Jordan told Bustle.

“Obviously, that has its moments, as in any relationship, but the key has been to talk often and not be afraid to speak our minds.”

Changing Rooms begins on August 18 at 8pm on Channel 4

Are you excited about the return of Changing Rooms? What do you think of Jordan and Russell? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!