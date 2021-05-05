Anna Richardson will appear as the new host of Changing Rooms reboot.

The Naked Attraction presenter, 50, is set to front the revamped version of the original BBC hit on Channel 4.

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Davina McCall was forced to step down due to work commitments.

Anna Richardson will host Changing Rooms reboot (Credit: Channel 4)

Anna Richardson lands Changing Rooms reboot

The original BBC series is set for a six-episode return on Channel 4.

As well as Anna, the show will feature designers Jordan Cluroe, Russell Whitehead and carpenter Tibby Singh.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who starred in the original incarnation, will also be returning to give a fresh lick of paint.

Let’s get that house swapping started!

Speaking about the gig, Anna said: “What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV!

“This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners. Let’s get that house swapping started!”

Meanwhile, Laurence added: “Let the games commence!”

Davina McCall stepped down as host (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Anna Richardson and Sue Perkins: Are the Naked Attraction host and comedian married?

Earlier this week, reports suggested Anna was a favourite to fill Davina’s role.

A source told The Sun: “Anna is again a seasoned presenter with a really individual style and a wicked sense of humour.”

It’s believed Stacey Solomon and Emma Willis were also in the running.

When did Changing Rooms last air?

Changing Rooms aired on BBC One between 1996 and 2004.

It saw couples swapping homes with friends or neighbours to decorate one room in each other’s home.

Interior designer Laurence said of the upcoming show: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).”

Laurence appeared on Changing Rooms in the 1990s (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

In addition, he shared: “It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more.”

Meanwhile, despite appearing in the original incarnation, interior designer Linda Barker won’t return.

Read more: Changing Rooms reboot: Davina McCall ‘forced to quit as host’ ahead of filming

Linda previously told ED! she simply didn’t receive an invitation back.

She explained: “I think it’s nice that it’s coming back. I don’t think you could repeat exactly what we had. It’s just one of those things really.

“Yes, of course I’ll still watch. It’ll be really good. I have such fond memories of that show. It was the turning point in my career. It’s been wonderful for me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.