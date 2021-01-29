TV

Celebs Go Dating fans slam Wayne Lineker as he ‘lies’ about getting dumped

E4 viewers have been left baffled by Gary Lineker's brother

By Joshua Haigh

Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker appears to have proved once again that men aren’t to be trusted.

While the majority of us take dumping hard, it turns out Wayne handles things very differently.

The club promotor, 58, appeared determined to act like his failure on the show had not been his fault.

Hannah, 39, told Wayne that she had failed to feel a proper spark between them.

Apparently Wayne’s rant about only dating women under 30 wasn’t exactly much of an aphrodisiac. Who would have thought!

“I feel like an OAP now,” said Hannah.

Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker chose to lie to his co-stars (Credit: E4)

To make matters worse, Wayne then decided to make a crude remark about his manhood.

He attempted to assure Hannah that although he might be older, everything still works.

The TV star then remarked that he had “slipped out” of his shorts.

What did Wayne Lineker say on Celebs Go Dating?

After getting pied, Wayne decided to spin the truth to make himself look better.

He told the others he was ready for the “booby bus” and said that Hannah had decided to leave the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Wayne is such a liar! You’re too old for that mate. Tell the truth, your children are watching!”

Hannah thought Wayne was cringe (Credit: E4)

“Did Wayne just say he is waiting for the booby bus? Isn’t he 58?” said another.

While a third added: “Wayne Lineker saying ‘I don’t date anyone under 25 though’ like she should be proud! You’re 58 my brother, stay in your lane!”

My skin has actual hives from listening to Wayne Lineker lie to the lads.

“My skin has actual hives from listening to Wayne Lineker lie to the lads – afraid to admit it was Hannah who ended it,” ranted a fourth.

Wayne Lineker Celebs Go Dating
Wayne hasn’t gone down well with viewers (Credit: Lime Pictures)

What is Wayne Lineker’s net worth?

Wayne Lineker is reportedly worth £30 million and owns a number of bars and clubs.

He owns Ibiza’s Ocean Beach club, as well as the Linekers Bar chain.

At the start of the lockdown, he revealed how the coronavirus pandemic had impacted his clubs. He told fans on Instagram: “The first to fall. As from today @linekersibiza is closed.

“Covid 1 Linekers 0 due to new government Covid legislation… but we’re healthy so still blessed.”

Are you watching Wayne Lineker on Celebs Go Dating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

