Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – start date, cast, filming locations and more

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is coming back to the nation's screens this spring.

The official line-up for the 2020 series has been confirmed by Channel 4 but what what else do we know?

Let's find out...

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning to Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

When does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

Channel 4 has confirmed that Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts "soon" but an exact date is yet to be announced.

Last year, the series kicked off on Sunday April 7.

With that in mind, the new season will probably start some time this month.

Traditionally, each episode lasts for an hour and airs weekly from 9pm.

Katie Price has signed up for the new series (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors?

Ant Middleton is returning as Chief Instructor on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Foxy, Billy, Ollie and new addition Jay, who will make up his directing staff.

The team will work together to put the famous contestants through the toughest test of their lives.

"If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours," Ant said.

"There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives."

Joey Essex also stars in Celebrity SAS 2020 (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants?

Channel 4 has confirmed that 12 famous faces will be taking part in the 2020 series.

Katie Price, Joey Essex, Anthea Turner, Tony Bellew, Nikki Sanderson and Brendan Cole are all taking part.

Helen Skelton, John Fashanu, Jack Maynard, Lauren Steadman, Rudimental DJ Locksmith and Yasmin Evans will also be joining them.

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins filmed?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 is filmed Scotland's West Coast – where the show first began.

The new series takes places in the remote island of Raasay, which is home to bitterly cold unforgiving weather as well as harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Will the famous contestants have what it takes to conquer the unique version of SAS selection?

Watch this space.

