Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast – meet this year's famous contestants

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 cast has been unveiled by Channel 4.

Let's meet this year's contestants.

Katie Price

Former glamour model and mother of five Katie Price has signed up for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

She's no stranger of gruelling reality shows of course, having previously taken part in I'm A Celebrity.

Twice.

Joey Essex

Former Towie star Joey Essex is also taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

Taking to Twitter after this year's line-up was announced, he explained why he signed up for the show.

"I took this opportunity to show the world and to prove to myself who I really am as a person deep down," he wrote.

The SECRET is out finally... Who wants to see under the skin of JOEY ESSEX? Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Anthea Turner

Anthea Turner is confirmed for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

The news may come as a surprise to fans as she previously claimed she turned down I'm A Celebrity.

It'll be the first major series Anthea takes part in this year

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton is a welcome addition to SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

After filming ended, the Blue Peter star insisted she "loved it".

However, her comment was tellingly followed by "I think..."

Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole will be starring in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Twitter straight after this year's line-up was announced.

revealing his excitement, he wrote: "Yep, it’s happening...! Coming soon on @Channel4 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins."

John Fashanu

John Fashanu has signed up for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

The presenter is famous for hosting the ITV series Gladiators in the Nineties.

Since then, he's been on I'm A Celebrity, Come Dine With Me, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and A League of Their Own.

Nikki Sanderson

Nikki Sanderson is also taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

The Hollyoaks star was relieved when the line-up was finally confirmed publicly.

"Keeping this a secret has been a challenge in itself," she wrote.

"To say that I’m excited to be a part of this years SAS: Who Dares Wins is a HUGE understatement!! Countdown to a beasting."

Jack Maynard

Jack Maynard is confirmed for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

The YouTube star, who previously took part in I'm A Celebrity, hinted that he found the series somewhat challenging.

He jokingly tweeted: "Why do I never pick the easy TV shows."

Lauren Steadman

Lauren Steadman is excited to be in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She is the first ever dibbled contestant to take part in the show.

The Paralympic Olympic is taking on the challenge to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Locksmith

Locksmith stars in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The DJ makes up one-quarter of Rudimental.

After the line-up was announced, he took to Twitter and hinted he was glad the secret was finally out.

Yasmin Evans

Yasmin Evans agreed to take part in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

Clearly she made a few friends while filming the series.

After this year's line up was announced, she announced her fellow cast mates as the "dream team".

Tony Bellew

Last but not least, Tony Bellew is also participating in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020.

The retired boxer has long been a fan of the show and has often tweeted about it in the past.

Of course, time will tell if he still enjoys the series after standing in front of the camera as opposed to sitting in front of the TV.

When does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 start?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 is coming to Channel 4 soon.

Show bosses are yet to reveal an exact date.

But Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton, revealed the celebs have really been put through their paces.

He said: "If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours.

"There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives."

