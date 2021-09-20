Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 viewers are all thinking about the same thing about contestant James Cracknell.

The Olympic rowing hero, 49, has been quiet when it comes to interviews and footage during challenges.

And now viewers are wondering why.

Viewers asked why James wasn’t getting much screen time (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Celebrity SAS with James last night?

Last night was an emotional episode (Sunday September 19).

It was the ‘red man’ challenge, where contestants were tasked with engaging in hand-to-hand combat with one of the trainers.

Ex-footballer Kieron Dyer really let rip at instructor Foxy (as did Ore Oduba).

Later, Kieron bravely opened up about being abused as a child.

In another challenge, contestants had to climb up a 50ft pillar via a narrow rope ladder… and then rappel down, face first.

As the likes of Aled Davies, Alexandra Burke and Kieron all chatted off-camera, James’s screen time was conspicuously minimal.

James Cracknell's being given no air time. Tonight in the water is first task I've seen him do. I don't think I've heard him speak. What's going on ? #celebritysas — Anne Mackle (@cassam101) September 19, 2021

Has James Cracknell had any screen time ???? Has James Cracknell even spoke on camera?? #SASWhoDaresWins — alfie_bell (@alfie_bell) September 19, 2021

#SASWhoDaresWins are we gonna hear James Cracknell say a single word? — sammyWB (@SammyWB) September 19, 2021

Am I alone in wondering why James Cracknell hasn’t spoken yet, hasn’t been featured, has been totally overlooked, yet is in the last 5? #SASWhoDaresWins — NiGraber (@audiolympics) September 19, 2021

Celebrity SAS 2021

Viewers were left wondering why, even though he’s in the final five, James barely spoke.

One wrote on Twitter: “Why so little coverage of James Cracknell on all the tasks?

James tied the knot for the second time this summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has James been up to?

Away from Celebrity SAS, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant James has had a busy summer.

He tied the knot with Jordan Connell in late August (2021) at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea, West London.

James’s ex-wife, Beverley Turner, took to Instagram to address the news.

She said: “It’s a strange day today, my ex-husband got married today – which is quite a strange thing to say and I thought I was going to be totally OK with it, and I am OK with it.”