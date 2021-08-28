James Cracknell marries second wife Jordan Connell in intimate London ceremony

Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell is now a married man – after tying the knot with second wife Jordan Connell on Friday.

The couple tied the knot at a beautiful and intimate ceremony at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea, West London.

The bride was dressed in a stunning white lace gown and intricate headband, while leaving her long blonde hair in loose curls.

Carrying a bouquet of white and pink roses, photos see Jordan beaming leaving the church with her new husband.

Meanwhile, James, 49, was wearing a light grey three-piece suit with a rose pink tie to match his new wife’s flowers.

The pair appeared together at the Star Wars premiere (Credit: SplashNews)

After the ceremony, the entire wedding party headed off to the reception on classic double decker buses.

The gang then partied the night away at the Royal Automobile Club.

Was James Cracknell married before?

This is James’ second marriage, after splitting from Beverley Turner in March 2019.

The couple was married for 17 years and have three children together.

However, things changed in 2010 when he was hit by a truck on his bike while filming a TV series.

As a result, James suffered massive brain trauma, causing his personality to change.

Both he and Beverley have noted this as one of the reasons for the end of their marriage.

Ahead of his new wedding, Beverley spoke out about the wedding online. While admitting she was sad, Beverley acknowledges Jordan has made him happy again.

James Cracknell split from his first wife in 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Talking on Instagram, she said: “It’s a strange day today, my ex-husband got married today – which is quite a strange thing to say and I thought I was going to be totally OK with it, and I am OK with it.

“I’m happier now than I have been for many years and I know James is happier now than he has been for many years – and a big part of that is Jordan, his wife.”

Who the star’s new wife and how did they meet?

Jordan Connell is a 35-year-old American financier.

It’s unknown how long they’ve officially been together, they made their first public appearance in December 2019.

The couple posed for pictures at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

