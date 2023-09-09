Celebrity MasterChef fans have same complaint as Wynne Evans is crowned champion

It was a tense Celebrity MasterChef final, but the winner has now been crowned.

Singer Wynne Evans beat stiff competition from Luca Bish and Amy Walsh to win the top prize.

However, not everyone was thrilled with how the finale played out.

Celebrity Masterchef: Winner revealed

Many viewers took to Twitter to complain that the final episode was too short.

“The final is always too short,” said one disgruntled fan. “Can easily make it an hour’s show, disappointed!”

Luca, Wynne and Amy competed in the Celebrity MasterChef final (Credit: BBC)

“Surely we deserve an hour long final show?” sniped a second. “Highlights of everyone’s best bits and end with bringing them all back together. I feel robbed by 30 little minutes of a final.”

Others accused the final of being unfair.

“Poor Luca has to do a crash course in butchery in less than a day but Wynne has to poach some rhubarb,” said one viewer, adding a shrug emoji.

Meanwhile, not everyone was upset at the outcome.

Viewers respond to MasterChef final

Some were thrilled that Wynne, better known as the Go Compare man, took the trophy.

Poor Luca has to do a crash course in butchery in less than a day but Wynne has to poach some rhubarb

“Absolutely amazing, Wynne, you did yourself and Wales proud,” said one viewer.

“Fantastic, very well deserved,” agreed a second.

“The BBC should get Wynne his own cooking show while he sings!” said a third.

Wynne’s response is emotional (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about his win, the singer said: “This is a brilliant feeling. The kids will love this, they’ll be like ‘Dad! I can’t believe you did it when all you cook for us is beans on toast!’

“The experience has totally changed my life. It has just been beautiful and I can’t thank Gregg and John and everybody here at MasterChef enough.

“When you start to believe in yourself, that’s when good things start to happen. I don’t know how a MasterChef winner celebrates but I know how a bloke from Carmarthen celebrates!”

