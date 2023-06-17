Amy Walsh smiles, Michael Praed looks excited
TV

Emmerdale family Amy Walsh and Michael Praed reunite in new Celebrity MasterChef line-up

Time to cook!

By Robert Leigh

The Celebrity MasterChef line-up for 2023 has been unveiled – and TWO Emmerdale favourites are among the reality TV hopefuls.

TV presenters, pop stars and a Strictly Come Dancing pro all feature in the 2023 selection of well-known kitchen contestants.

But, in a show first, this series will include two soap stars whose characters hail from the same on-screen family!

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 star Amy Walsh smiles
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 star Amy Walsh sars in Emmerdale as Tracy Metcalfe (Credit: BBC)

Emmerdale stars in Celebrity MasterChef 2023

And that’s because Amy Walsh – sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberley – and Michael Praed are set for the BBC cook off.

Amy, 36, has played Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV soap since 2014. Michael, also known for his 1980s telly portrayal of Robin of Loxley in Robin of Sherwood, performed as Tracy’s father Frank Clayton between 2016 and 2019.

A thrilled Amy told her Instagram users as she shared her Celebrity Masterchef news: “It’s a show I’ve always wanted to be apart of and it happened!”

Frank died a couple of years ago following an explosion in a sweet factory. Here’s hoping Michael doesn’t experience anything anywhere near as dramatic when creating his own sweet treats in the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 star Michael Praed smiles
Michael Praed played Frank for three years in ITV soap (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line-up?

Other names ready to put their aprons on include Strictly star Dianne Buswell, Loose Women‘s Jamelia, entertainer Dave Benson Phillips and Page 3’s Sam Fox.

Black Eyed Peas star Apl.de.ap and DJ Remi Burgz will also be taking part in the competition. They will be joined by ex Gogglebox star Mica Ven, comic Shazia Mirza, The Wanted’s Max George.

Furthermore, The Inbetweeners star James Buckley is expected to cook up a storm. As will broadcaster Terry Christian, presenter Richie Anderson and comedian Marcus Brigstocke.

They will also be joined by operatic ‘Go Compare man’ Wynne Evans, Drag Race’s Cheryl Hole, Rudimental’s Locksmith. Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer and ex Love Island cast member Luca Bish are also in the line-up.

Read more: Dianne Buswell to follow in Oti Mabuse’s footsteps as she ‘lands major TV show’ away from Strictly?

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 will air on BBC One over the summer.

