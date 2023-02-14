Dianne Buswell to follow in Oti Mabuse’s footsteps as she ‘lands major TV show’ away from Strictly?

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has reportedly signed up for Celebrity MasterChef.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is reportedly following in the footsteps of her pals Oti Mabuse and Katya Jones.

According to reports, BBC bosses have once again signed up a Strictly star for the latest series.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell signs up for Celebrity Masterchef?

A TV insider told The Sun: “Strictly stars always seem to be popular with MasterChef producers, not to mention the viewers at home.

“That is why almost every year they select a famous face from within the show’s ranks of pros. And they always seem to do rather well.”

“Although their dance skills don’t help them much in the kitchen, their natural competitiveness does give them the edge over many of the other celeb cooks,” added the insider.

Despite her dancing skills, it seems as though Dianne could be a dark horse in the kitchen too.

She recently opened up about her love of food, telling the Independent: “I’ve always been quite a foodie. I have got two older brothers, my dad loves food — we all love food in my family.

“I do really enjoy cooking and I’m always really interested in the Mediterranean diet.”

“My mum is very health-conscious in terms of what products she uses, so I have grown up learning to cook good, hearty meals that are good for you, using natural ingredients,” she added.

Dianne on plans for the future

Meanwhile, Dianne is dating former Strictly star Joe Sugg. They got together shortly after meeting on Strictly in 2018. They made it to the final and finished as runners-up.

Dianne previously spoke about her relationship with Joe and plans to start a family together.

Speaking to Women’s Health last year, she said: “Joe is the most supportive person… I’d love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day.”

