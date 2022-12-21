Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have left Strictly Come Dancing fans concerned that their relationship has ended.

The pro dancer and YouTube star first struck up a romance after they were paired together on the glitzy BBC show back in 2018.

Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength – even moving in together into a huge home in the countryside.

However, fans have recently been left concerned and worried the two have split after Dianne flew to Australia by herself on Tuesday.

Have Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg split?

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram to let her fans know she was heading Down Under for the Christmas period – but there was no sign of her beau Joe.

“I’m almost in the land of Oz!!! What a difference 24 hours of flying makes,” Dianne wrote in the caption of snaps taken on the airplane.

The redhead beauty looked like she was having the time of her life as she sipped on champagne and relaxed on the flight.

Fans of the couple had a lot to say in Dianne’s comments who were worried about where Joe was.

Joe has previously travelled to Australia to spend Christmas with Dianne’s family – but this year the actor was nowhere to be seen.

Fans worried about Dianne and Joe

Taking to the comments to express their concerns, one fan asked: “Where’s Joe?”

I think they broke up? They haven’t posted together in month

“Poor Joe left on his own,” someone else penned.

A third fan mused: “Have Dianne and Joe ended it..? Feel like I don’t see them together anymore.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else asked: “Are you and Joe still together?”

“I think they broke up? They haven’t posted together in months,” another of Dianne’s fans speculated.

Many of Dianne’s fans also shared their good wishes as she spends Christmas in her native Australia with her friends and family.

Fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden commented: “Have the best time with your family beautiful!”

Her most recent Strictly partner Tyler West commented: “Australia, she’s back.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for Dianne and Joe for comment.

Dianne gushes over Joe and talks starting a family

Last year, Dianne opened up about her relationship with Joe, as she shared her “dream” of starting a family with him.

Speaking to Women’s Health, she said: “Joe is the most supportive person…I’d love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day.”

Dianne made her Strictly debut back in 2017, alongside her celeb partner Reverend Richard Coles.

Since then she has been a permanent fixture of the line-up.

This year she was partnered up with radio DJ Tyler West. But the pair were booted off the show during week nine.

