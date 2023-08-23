MasterChef fans furious as Dianne Buswell eliminated over rapper who cooked a jacket potato

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 fans were left fuming after Dianne Buswell was booted from the show – instead of a rapper who cooked a jacket potato.

The hit BBC cooking programme returned for another instalment on Tuesday night (August 22) with judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace back at the helm. Competing on the show was Love Island star Luca Bish, Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh, Robin of Sherwood’s Michael Praed, Black Eyed Peas rapper apl.de.ap and Strictly pro Dianne.

But viewers were not happy when Dianne sadly failed to make it to the next round. Especially as her co-star dished up a mere jacket potato.

Fans were not happy to see Dianne go (Credit: BBC)

What did they cook on Celebrity MasterChef?

On the show, the latest batch of celebs were tasked with coming up with an array of culinary delights in a series of challenges.

For rapper apl.de.ap, he was told to cook something with goats’ cheese. He ultimately went on to bake a potato, before “stuffing” it with the special ingredient. As well as mushroom and bacon. Surprisingly, his dish was met with positive comments from the judges. So much so that he bagged a place in the next round of the competition.

A baked potato – are you having a laugh?!

As for Dianne, she whipped up a mushroom soup, as well as a fancy salmon dish, followed by a strawberry shortcake. But it seems it was not enough to keep her in the tense competition.

The rapper sailed through after cooking a jacket potato (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume over Celebrity MasterChef result

As expected, Celebrity MasterChef fans were left up in arms over the decision to send Dianne home. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person proclaimed: “Dianne out but Apl still in with a dry jacket potato.”

A second chimed in and mused: “How he got through after making a jacket potato is beyond me lol.” A third quipped: “What Dianne goes.. ridiculous Apl cooked a baked potato in the first round.”

The jacket potato in question (Credit: BBC)

Dianne was ‘robbed’ claims MasterChef fans

Dianne shared a clip of her time on the show over on Instagram. And fans soon rallied around the dancer in the comments section, claiming she had been “robbed”.

“A baked potato – are you having a laugh – that’s one step up from beans on toast – and John is raving about it,” said one follower.

Another added: “Robbed. Dianne deserved to go though. Clearly not the worst of the bunch!!” Echoing their thoughts, a third quipped: “Dianne definitely robbed! Thought she did so so well.”

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef star Dianne Buswell had movement ‘taken away from her’ during health battle

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.