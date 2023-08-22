Amy Walsh’s sad confession about suffering tears over ‘exhaustion’ upon Emmerdale return

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh once confessed that she was brought to tears over “exhaustion” after returning to the soap.

Amy – who is on Celebrity Masterchef tonight (Tuesday, August 22) – returned to the show earlier this year after leaving back in January 2022.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh returns

Back in January 2022, Amy took some time away from the show to have a baby. Having played the role of Tracy Metcalfe since 2014, Amy temporarily left in January of last year.

However, 18 months later she returned to Emmerdale. Tracy made her comeback in an episode that aired last month.

Speaking about her return, Amy confessed that it felt as though she’d never been away. However, she also had a sad confession to make too.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh makes sad confession

The star revealed that she has struggled with the effects of having to juggle her job as well as her young child.

“The hours that you’re here – you’ll leave at seven and be back in the building at seven the next morning. In that time, you’ve got to bath your child and put them to bed, make dinner, and then do your lines for the next day,” she said.

However, she was quick to praise the supportive team on Emmerdale.

“Literally, the hair and make-up team are like sisters to you. I’ve cried a few times in their chair already, just with pure exhaustion, or dropping my child off at nursery and coming in, in tears. They were like: ‘Right, we won’t do your face first, we’ll do your hair – you’re a little bit red!’,” she said.

However, Amy suggested that she is thriving from the situation. “When it’s your life, it’s a lot – but I secretly get a kick out of being pushed to my limits I think!” she said.

Amy ‘barely left the house in eight months’ after the birth of her baby

Back in December, Amy revealed that she had “barely left the house in eight months” following the birth of her daughter, Bonnie.

Speaking to OK! magazine last year, Amy discussed some of the issues she had bringing up Bonnie.

“Breastfeeding was tricky and took its toll, and her sleep wasn’t great once she had passed the newborn stage – the only time she napped was on me or in the car or pram,” she said.

“She was uncomfortable with her tummy too and we didn’t know why until we found out she had a milk intolerance,” she then continued.

“All that teamed with pure exhaustion and sleep deprivation was really tough. I didn’t leave the house for eight months, barely, and if I did it’d be a couple of hours close by so I could rush home if she needed me,” she then said.

Celebrity Masterchef airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Tuesday, August 22) at 9pm.

