Celebrity MasterChef 2021 viewers were left fuming last night (Tuesday, December 21) following an embarrassing blunder by Channel 5.

The broadcaster accidentally announced the winner of the hit cooking show’s Christmas special last night – an hour before the BBC show even aired!

What happened on Celebrity MasterChef 2021 last night?

Judi Love was one of five celebrities on last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off special aired last night. The special saw former contestants Judi Love, Neil Ruddock, Oti Mabuse, Su Pollard, and Joey Essex all return to battle it out for the Golden Whisk.

Each of the five celebrities were tasked with whipping up a two-course Christmas meal. The best chef then took the trophy home.

After wowing judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with her Caribbean-themed Christmas dinner, as well as her Jamaican Christmas black cake, Loose Women star Judi Love was announced as the winner.

The judges said that Judi’s dishes were “nothing short of fantastic”, leaving the 41-year-old over the moon.

“Bring on the Prosecco and let’s start this party. I am so excited, my kids and family are going to be so happy,” she said.

“I am overwhelmed, it is a beautiful feeling and has made my Christmas.”

How did viewers react to the Celebrity MasterChef spoilers?

Fans already knew the winner in advance thanks to Channel 5 News (Credit: BBC)

However, some viewers already knew that Judi would win before the show aired! This was because Channel 5 News inadvertently announced the winner an hour early. It’s safe to say that many viewers were less than impressed with Channel 5’s blunder.

Many headed to Twitter to let their frustrations be known.

“Thanks for revealing who won the celebrity MasterChef BEFORE IT HAS EVEN AIRED!!! #someonesintrouble,” one angry viewer tweeted.

Another said: “Thanks @channel5_tv for telling us who wins celebrity master chef when I’m about to watch it! Seriously you know how to ruin everything.”

“@channel5_tv thanks for ruining Celebrity Masterchef. Starts 8pm and winner just announced on channel5 news,” a third said.

“How thoughtful of Channel 5 to announce the winner of the Christmas Celebrity Masterchef just BEFORE it’s actually shown on BBC1!!! Thanks for that Channel 5!!!” another viewer raged.

Another added: “@channel5_tv screw you for ruining Christmas celebrity master chef. Christmas scrooges.”

What did Channel 5 have to say?

Channel 5 apologised for spoiling the ending of the show (Credit: BBC)

Channel 5 News were quick to realise their mistake and posted an apology on Twitter not soon after.

“We would like to say sorry for mistakenly announcing the winner of BBC1’s Celebrity Masterchef before it was revealed on the programme tonight,” they said.

“Apologies to all fans of the show.”

One fan took the opportunity to make a joke at Channel 5 News’ expense.

“Any chance of revealing the lottery numbers in advance next time?” they quipped.

Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off returns tomorrow (Thursday, December 22) at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

