Joe Swash has been confirmed on Celebrity Christmas MasterChef
TV

Joe Swash to return to Celebrity MasterChef for Christmas special despite dividing fans in series

Look who's back!

By Paul Hirons

Joe Swash has been confirmed for the Christmas special of Celebrity MasterChef, called the MasterChef Christmas. Cook-Off

The former Eastenders, Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity star, 39, takes his place alongside four more contestants.

Joe’s appearance will no doubt divide some fans, with many complaining about the star during his first stint in the kitchen.

Joe is back in the MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Who else appears with Joe Swash in Celebrity MasterChef at Christmas?

Joe appeared with the likes of eventual winner Kadeena Cox, Katie Price, Dion Dublin and Melanie Sykes in this year’s series.

And now Joe – who reached the final – is back in the MasterChef kitchen to do battle once more.

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash divides fans as he makes it through again as Dion Dublin sent home

The two-part series sees Joe appear alongside The GC herself – Gemma Collins – Les Dennis, the Reverend Richard Coles, and soul singer Mica Paris.

In episode two, Strictly star Oti Mabuse, Neil Ruddock, Joey Essex, Judi Love and Su Pollard compete for the Golden Whisk.

Joe divided viewers when appeared in the original series (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers think of Joe first time around?

When he appeared in the series in August and September, Joe really divided viewers along the way despite getting all the way to final.

His infectious personality polarised many, who took to Twitter to experiess their views.

“If Joe Swash wins this year’s MasterChef I will never watch again. Everrrrr!” one said.

Another added: “If Joe Swash wins this I am done with the show forever!”

Hwoever, it wasn’t all bad.

One wrote: “Love Joe Swash on #CelebrityMasterChef.

“Makes a change having someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously and laughs at himself.”

Joe Swash has been confirmed on Celebrity Christmas MasterChef
John and Gregg are back for Christmas (Credit: BBC)

What else is happening during the festive season?

With two episodes of Celebrity MasterChef this Christmas, there’s more good news for fans of the BBC One cooking competition.

There’s going to be a MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch special, which pits four of the chefs from previous series against each other to win challenges judged by Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

Read more: Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away – what is MasterChef star’s net worth and how old is he?

Then, a Champions Special sees five of the winners from the amateur series return to show how far they have progressed since winning the series.

Let’s cook!

