Oti Mabuse made an exciting career announcement ahead of her Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special appearance.

The Strictly Come Dancing star appears on the cookery show tonight (December 21), and she’s also launching a new podcast.

Oti Mabuse‘s Dancing Legends will see the professional dancer meet some of the most renowned names in dance.

These will range from ballet star Misty Copeland to award-winning choreographer Matthew Bourne.

Oti announced the news on Instagram, where she shared details of her newest venture with fans.

Oti Mabuse launches a new podcast ahead Masterchef appearance

She wrote: “In each episode, we go through the inspirational lives of the movers and shakers who captivated my guests and shaped their dancing careers.

“From the quick-stepping queen of Charleston, Josephine Baker, to the man who transformed the spectacle of Irish traditional dance, Michael Flatley.

“Listeners will meet the unique dancers who rocked, fashioned and choreographed the dancing world as we know it today,” she added.

“This series has it all – music, interviews and the chance to hear me try out some of the iconic moves myself. Let’s just say there are a few steps I will not be trying again!”

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends will be available weekly from January 12 on BBC Sounds and will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

But the beloved dancer’s announcements didn’t stop there.

Oti didn’t manage to win Strictly this year, but she still has a lot going on! (Credit: BBC)

She also went on to share that she’ll be in the MasterChef Christmas special that airs tonight.

“Guys if you see me in another kitchen on tv RUN! But before make sure you catch @masterchefuk Christmas Special tonight at 8pm!” she wrote.

Fans rushed to share their excitement, with one replying: “Can’t wait to tune in!”

While another replied: “So happy for you, I’ll be listening to this one!”

