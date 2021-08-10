Celebrity MasterChef: All the winners and all of their best, lip-smacking dishes in the competition

Celebrity MasterChef has been going for 16 years now, and along the way we’ve witnessed the good, the bad and the downright inedible from the contestants.

However, there have been some real highlights.

Here are all the winners and their culinary best bits, guaranteed to make you hungry.

John and Gregg are back for another series of Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef: All the winners and their culinary highlights

Celebrity MasterChef winner Matt Dawson (2006)

The very first Celebrity MasterChef winner wowed judges with his Japanese and Asian influences.

Former England rugby star Matt, 48, served up salmon carpaccio with scallion pancakes, pan-fried sea bass and his almond and pear tart in the final. Yum!

Nadia on Celebrity MasterChef in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity MasterChef winner Nadia Sawalha (2007)

The Loose Women panellist was sent to posh restaurant The Gallery at Selfridges to help her add that professional touch and to finish dishes.

Nadia had to cook slow roast pork belly and pork loin with spinach and bean cassoule.

Chef Scott McDonald said he was very impressed with Nadia’s finishing skills.

Celebrity MasterChef winner Liz McClarnon (2008)

Former Atomic Kitten star Liz beat out Claire Richards, Andi Peters and Andrew Castle in 2008’s final.

To win she wowed everyone with prosciutto-wrapped scallops, de-constructed beef wellington with oxtail and sticky toffee crème brûlée.

Not bad someone who said they couldn’t cook!

Jayne Middlemiss (2009)

If anyone went on a journey, it was broadcaster and presenter Jayne.

After being incredibly nervous, Jayne found herself when she had to cook on open fires and clay ovens during a task at Sir Richard Branson’s hotel in the Moroccan mountains.

Lisa honed her style on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Faulkner (2010)

When Lisa progressed throughout the Celebrity MasterChef competition in 2010, she showcased the home-cooking style that has subsequently landed her her own ITV cooking series.

In the final, she wowed everyone – including future-husband John Torode – with goats cheese and onion tarts, monkfish with butternut squash fondant and almond panna cotta with poached tamarillos.

Phil Vickery (2011)

Another former England rugby star, Phil, 45, walked off with the title with his hearty, classic fare.

In the final, his winning dish was scallops to start, followed by a loin of lamb with baby carrots and fondant potatoes, and chocolate orange bread and butter pudding for pudding.

Emma Kennedy (2012)

Emma may have wowed in the final, but it was her stint during the intimidating Chef’s Table challenge that really set her apart.

Cooking for top chefs, the writer had to cook with Michelin-starred Alexis Gauthier for other top chefs.

Ade Edmondson (2013)

Comedian and actor Ade, 64, showed a deft hand in the MasterChef kitchen in 2013.

In a tense final, he won thanks to his sea bass stuffed with scallop mousse, venison with celeriac remoulade, and his strawberry and caramel dessert with shortbread.

Sophie Thompson (2014)

With an emphasis on family cooking throughout the competition, Four Weddings And A Funeral actress Sophie raised her game in the final.

She cooked roulade of duck, roasted brill with a pepper crust and a steamed cherry pudding.

Kimberly was shocked when she won (Credit: YouTube)

Kimberly Wyatt (2015)

Pussycat Doll Kimberly had a tough task on her hands when she faced Rylan Clark and Sam Nixon in the final.

She pulled out all the stops, including seafood soup, a loin of lamb and her very own Sinatra cheesecake.

Alexis Conran (2016)

Alexis used his Greek influences to the maximum throughout series 11 of Celebrity MasterChef.

His final menu was one for the ages: octopus stifado with fava for starters, stuffed chicken leg with feta curd, artichokes, peas and beetroot for mains, and nut filo pastry pin wheels with yoghurt for pudding.

Angellica Bell (2017)

Judge Gregg Wallace called Angellica “one of the best Celebrity MasterChef contestants I’ve ever seen”.

And Angellica had to be because she faced stiff competition in the final with Ulrika Jonsson and Dev Griffen.

Thanks to three incredible plates of food – camembert and fig tart starter and a pan-fried halibut for main, with a showstopping pear bourdaloue with amaretto jelly and mascarpone cream for pudding – she won the title.

John Partridge (2018)

Former EastEnders star John said that his experience in the MasterChef kitchen saved him from addiction.

And it was a treat to see John in action, none more so in the final.

There he cooked a dish called There’s No Place Like Home, a tribute to his Lancashire upbringing.

He rustled up a starter of pan-fried scallops on ‘Bury’ black pudding, topped with spiced apple and bacon crumb, pea puree, pea shoots and white truffle oil.

Greg Rutherford (2019)

Olympic gold medal-winning Greg was a standout through series 14, but he had a tough task when football star Neil Ruddock gave him a good run for his money.

However, Greg’s sophistication told.

His final meal started with scotch egg on a rosti nest with mayonnaise and asparagus.

That was followed by a main of crusted lamb cutlets with Hasselback potatoes, with a garlic and shallot puree and a mushroom puree.

Pudding was shortcrust biscuit topped with dark chocolate cremeux with raspberry jelly with Chantilly cream.

Celebrity MasterChef winner Riyadh Khalaf (2020)

Irish author Riyadh was a virtual unknown before he took part in Celebrity MasterChef.

But his final dishes – dedicated to his dad – made us all shed a tear.

He cooked monkfish scampi in beer batter with wild garlic mayonnaise and a lemon and onion seed garnish for his starter.

Then it was beef fillet with port shallots for his main.

His pudding was white chocolate fondant with rhubarb poached in elderflower liqueur.