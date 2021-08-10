Celebrity MasterChef contestant Duncan James addressed ‘eyebrow gate’ after viewers were shocked by his appearance.

Duncan’s eyebrows were the centre of attention (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Duncan James on Celebrity MasterChef?

Duncan appeared alongside Bez, Rita Simons, Munya Chawawa and Su Pollard on Celebrity MasterChef.

As he progressed through the rounds, he cooked pan-fried duck, fondant potatoes, glazed carrots and celeriac pureé for his dinner party dish.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode were very happy with the plate he served and awarded him ‘dish of the day’.

Duncan was delighted to be staying, but viewers were not only impressed by his cooking skills, they were shocked by his eyebrows.

Duncan took to Instagram to explain ‘eyebrow gate’ (Credit: Instagram)

How did Duncan explain ‘eyebrow gate’?

Duncan took to Instagram to address what he called ‘eyebrow gate’.

On his Instagram Stories from a hotel room in Portugal, he said in a video: “So… MasterChef is tonight. I am so nervous about it.

As you can see, I looked a bit different.

“Everything is back to normal now. Including the eyebrows. Eyebrow gate.

“That’s a whole other story. Enjoy MasterChef tonight.”

Duncan said he had Botox (Credit: Instagram)

He also added in another video: “So I’ve just got home from being in Lisbon for the weekend…

“Literally just walked through the front door and I’ve had so many messages about my dish of the day.

“First of all, thank you very much. And also about my eyebrows.

“And yes, I had botox.”

Why does Duncan from Blue look so weird? Is it just that he’s used the same sharpie to colour in his hair, facial hair and eyebrows? I can’t figure it out! #CelebrityMasterChef — Kat (@CooperTemple) August 9, 2021

Duncan's eyebrows going solo with a rendition of "All Rise" #celebritymasterchef — one9eighty 💙 (@one9eighty) August 9, 2021

What has Duncan James done to his eyebrows??? #CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/5ml7g9E8Pk — Darren Pickering (@dazza_pickering) August 9, 2021

How did viewers react?

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to express their shock at Duncan’s eyebrows.

“What has Duncan James done to his eyebrows?” one asked.

Another said: “Why does Duncan from Blue look so weird?

“Is it just that he’s used the same sharpie to colour in his hair, facial hair and eyebrows? I can’t figure it out! #CelebrityMasterChef.”

However, others defended Duncan as some people mocked his Botox.

One said: “Duncan James is in a vicious circle. He’ll be judged for his looks – botox or not. Society is pre-occupied with how others look.”

Another added: “The tweets about Duncan James are shocking. What happened to #BeKind?”

