Celebrity Hunted star Ollie Locke’s childhood hell after being ‘bullied by his primary school teacher’

Celebrity Hunted star Ollie Locke may appear to come from a privileged background in his appearances on Made in Chelsea.

But the 34-year-old still understands the pain of being picked on at school. Unfortunately for Ollie, it seems the person making him unhappy was one of the adults who was supposed to be in charge.

The reality TV performer appeared on This Morning in 2016 to discuss bullying, revealing he left college because he was harassed by having bottles thrown at him.

However, Ollie also experienced bullying at a much younger age – and he was targeted by his primary school teacher.

Ollie Locke opened up in 2016 about being bullied at primary school and college

Celebrity Hunted star Ollie Locke on being bullied

Ollie explained during his appearance on the ITV morning series he was left ‘sick’ with worry over being picked on.

He indicated he suffered in silence because it was a teacher bullying him – and he had no idea which way to turn.

Reflecting on a bullying survey at the time, Ollie detailed how he felt confused as his teacher was someone he believed he could rely on.

“It was a teacher,” he told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

“And when you’re at that age – or any age – you trust the teacher as much as you can.”

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth

‘I never told anyone’

Ollie also explained how both his mother and his other teachers were baffled why he suffered from nausea before lessons.

He continued during the This Morning appearance: “This was a really awful situation. I was sick every morning on the way to school and neither Mum nor the teachers could work out what was wrong. I never told anyone.”

Furthermore, Ollie noted how later experiences at agricultural university transported him back to feeling helpless as a youngster.

“They didn’t like me very much and decided to do awful things,” he said of those who bullied him at college.

“They threw pints over my head, weed on my car and threw bottles at me.”

He continued: “It was that awful feeling – you think you’re an adult and you’re not. You’re a child again. And you don’t want to tell people.”

Celebrity Hunted airs on Channel 4 on Sunday February 6 at 9pm.

