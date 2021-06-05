Tom Jones delighted Celebrity Gogglebox viewers last night when he appeared on the new series.

The legendary singer teamed up with The Voice co-star Anne-Marie for a sweet sit down to watch the week’s telly.

Tom Jones on Celebrity Gogglebox with Anne-Marie (Credit: Channel 4)

One said: “Tom Jones is an awesome edition to the Gogglebox gang.”

A second said: “Celeb Gogglebox was class Tom Jones was brilliant. Bloody legend that guy.”

Another added: “Having Tom Jones on #CelebrityGogglebox is a touch of genius.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Maureen Lipman blasts how she’s been edited

However, it was his phone that caught people’s eye.

Despite being a multi-millionaire many times over, Sir Tom has an old flip phone. And he can barely use it to text.

He said to Anne-Marie: “I can’t text on it, I don’t spell well.

“I can read – no problem, but I’m no good at spelling. I’ll have to read it and you write it.”

Viewers couldn’t believe it with one tweeting: “Tom Jones having a flip phone is incredible #CelebrityGogglebox #Gogglebox.”

And there was a more emotional moment when the the two singers watched an episode of Supervet.

Sir Tom Jones was emotional over Supervet(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Tom Jones emotional over Supervet’s dog Keira

Tom became emotional as the vet’s own dog Keira desperately needed an operation to save her life.

“Oh, she’s bound to pull through,” Tom told Anne Marie. “You can’t have a dog dying on the television.”

However, the rest of the episode detailed how vet Neil could save Keira the dog’s life.

Keira’s story as seen on The #Supervet will be shared with the @C4Gogglebox celebs this evening on @Channel4 – tissues at the ready…! X pic.twitter.com/6jlXN48SzH — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) June 4, 2021

Keira’s injuries included her pelvis being crushed.

Neil had to decide whether he would be performing the surgery on his own dog – and fortunately he opted to.

“Well he better do, he’s the bloody Supervet isn’t he?” Tom told Anne Marie.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Mel C and brother Paul – do they have any other siblings?

“If this dog can walk again, it will be unbelievable,” Anne Marie said.

However, it had a happy ending and Tom was proved right.

Keira is happily walking at the end of the episode.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!