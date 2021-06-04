Celebrity Gogglebox has been blasted by one of its cast, Maureen Lipman.

The Coronation Street star is taking part in the latest episode (June 4).

She’s appearing alongside her pal, Gyles Brandreth.

It’s not the first time they’ve appeared on the show together. However, this time something went differently.

What happens on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight?

During an appearance on This Morning, Maureen revealed that she wasn’t very happy with Channel 4 bosses.

She told ITV viewers: “I have to say, oh, look, I’ve got the same blouse on, see how I recycled.

“I thought that I was going into something where I was going to be a sort of female Will Self and I was going to comment on people.

“I didn’t realise they would just show us lots and lots of mens’ bits.

However, the appearance didn’t go quite as planned when she watched it back.

She continued: “We say really witty things don’t we Gyles? However, it’s cut in favour of us going ‘Ew!’ and ‘What’s that? Oh, I didn’t realise people were growing aubergines like that?'”

Other stars joining the pair in the latest celebrity special are Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie, and Spice Girl Mel C and her brother Paul.

They’ll be joined by radio DJ Clara Amfo and her brother Andy, football pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece, Liv.

Viewers can watch Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (June 4) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

However, episodes will also be available to watch online afterwards All 4.

Meanwhile, regular Gogglebox is due to return for a new series later this year.

It will mark the hugely popular show’s 18th season.

