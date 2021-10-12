Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are thrilled with the show’s latest recruits – Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg.

The star-studded Channel 4 reality series is back this week for a Stand Up To Cancer special.

But else is joining Michael and Anna on Friday? (October 15).

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is taking part?

Gogglebox confirmed the exciting news on Twitter yesterday, alongside a shot of Michael and Anna on the show.

They wrote: “We’re so excited @michaelsheen and his partner @anna_lundbergs are joining the sofa fam this Friday, 15th October for #Gogglebox @SU2C celebrity special!”

Fans appeared delighted over the announcement, as they rushed to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Absolutely chuffed.”

A second added: “Hell yeah. Great cast as always and a great cause. Will be watching and donating.”

Michael Sheen will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday

Another shared: “Nice to see a fellow Welshman take part.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Can’t wait to see Michael and Anna on the SU2C Celebrity special.”

Meanwhile, the show also announced that Aisling Bea and actor Rob Delaney are taking part.

Absolutely chuffed!

Aisling is an Irish comedian and actress, while Rob is best known for his work on television series Catastrophe.

Fans were just as thrilled over the pair.

“My two absolutely favourite people,” one tweeted, while another said: “Excellent! Ms B makes me laugh properly!”

Aisling Bea will also appear on the Channel 4 special

Stand Up to Cancer 2021

The star-studded event is taking place on Channel 4 from 7.30pm this Friday.

As well as Gogglebox, viewers will be treated to specials from Celebrity Bake Off and Sunday Brunch.

The main show will hosted by Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama.

Meanwhile, other famous faces will include Usain Bolt, Olivia Colman, Liam Payne, James Blunt, Peter Crouch and Jamie Oliver.

Stand Up To Cancer will air on Friday October 15 at 7:30pm.

