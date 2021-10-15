Suranne Jones is one of our finest actresses and tonight she’s hanging out on one our the nations’s shows: Gogglebox.

She is starring in the Stand Up 2 Cancer special alongside her Doctor Foster and Vigil co-star Adam James.

What is there to know about Suranne away from the small screen – is she married? And what is she afraid of?

Suranne Jones was recently on TV in Channel 4 drama I Am Victoria and she is back on the channel in Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Suranne Jones is not her real name

Suranne was actually born Sarah Anne Jones, but chose to change her name because, well, Sarah Jones sounds like the nice woman in Accounts.

That’s not strictly true – the names Sarah Anne were already in use with the actors’ union.

Her dad suggested she took her great-grandmother’s name, Suranne.

Suranne first rose to fame in 2000, when she was cast as Karen McDonald on Coronation Street.

She starred on the ITV soap for four years and regularly became the central protagonist in storylines involving her on-screen hubby, Steve.

However, it was only when she quit the soap that her career began to skyrocket.

In 2011, she scored a role in Doctor Who. She also starred in the detective series Scott & Bailey.

Suranne Jones leads the impressive cast of Vigil on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Vigil on BBC One: Five new details that make us want this Suranne Jones series RIGHT NOW!

She played the role for five years, before bagging the part in BBC drama Doctor Foster that transformed her career.

Suranne ended up bagging a Bafta for the role, and it made her into a household name for even non-soap fans.

Since then, she’s gone on to star in Save Me and LGBTQ+ drama Gentleman Jack to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Suranne started her career on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Vigil star Suranne Jones reveals the impact of her breakdown in 2018

In 2018, Suranne hit headlines when she collapsed during a performance of the harrowing play Frozen in the West End.

She was forced to pull out of the remaining shows.

At the time, her mother had just died following a battle with a long illness.

While promoting I Am Victoria, Suranne opened up about the incident for the first time.

Read more: I Am on Channel 4: Suranne Jones among stellar cast of Dominic Savage drama

“Looking after your mental health is everything,” she tells Radio Times. “It’s like going to the gym, it’s about looking after yourself, recognising changes before what happened to me during Frozen.

“I am fortunate to have been in therapy for a very long time, but now and again the pressure builds up.

“I had another moment during the filming of Gentleman Jack when I needed to take some time off and see a doctor, to really deal with some demons in my life,” she adds.

Laurance and Susanne live in London together (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is her husband?

Suranne tied the knot with Laurance Akers in 2014. They walked down the aisle after less than a year of dating.

They live at their home in London together.

She gave birth to their son in 2016, and her pregnancy ended up delaying the second series of Doctor Foster.

Suranne Jones appears in the Gogglebox special for Stand Up To Cancer night on Channel 4, Friday October 15.