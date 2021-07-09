Vigil on BBC One is set to be the big new crime drama that everyone will be talking about.

But what’s the latest on the submarine-based thriller starring Suranne Jones, made by the same production company who made Line of Duty?

Here’s what we’ve learned…

And here it is live on @BBCOne directly after the #UKRvENG Euros quarterfinals! Such a special moment and a wonderful feeling after 2 years of very hard work from so many immensely talented and brilliant people! I can't wait for you all to see what we've cooked up! 😊🙌🏻 #Vigil pic.twitter.com/hclfRyrm8J — Isabelle Sieb (@IsabelleSieb) July 3, 2021

The director can’t wait for us to see Vigil on BBC One

Fans went wild when the BBC released a brand-new trailer for the series last week.

And director Isabelle Sieb couldn’t contain her excitement.

Showing an image from the trailer, she wrote on Twitter: “And here it is live on @BBCOne directly after the #UKRvENG Euros quarterfinals!

Read more: Vigil on BBC One: Suranne Jones shares thrilling new trailing from drama co-starring Martin Compston

“Such a special moment and a wonderful feeling after two years of very hard work from so many immensely talented and brilliant people!

“I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve cooked up!”

Nor can we, Isabelle!

Lauren will appear in Vigil (Credit: FS/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

Lauren Lyle confirms guest role

Scottish actress is one to watch, and she has revealed she’s appearing in Vigil.

Posting the trailer on her Instagram account, the 27-year-old Outlander star warned fans that the series was “Coming soon”.

Lauren has recently landed the lead role in the new ITV Karen Pirie series, which is based on crime writer Val McDermid’s best-selling novels.

In the new series, Lauren will play a detective who must investigate a historic murder that has been the subject of a true-crime podcast.

Will Vigil be available on BBC iPlayer first?

Although Vigil is tagged as BBC One drama, reports suggest that it may appear on the corporation’s iPlayer first.

A report in the Daily Express said that “the BBC’s new drama Vigil will air on BBC iPlayer in the coming months” which suggests that viewers will be able to binge-watch it either before it appears on BBC One or during the linear run.

ED! has gone to the BBC for comment.

Who does Stephen Dillane play in the series? (Credit: BBC)

Stephen Dillane’s in it too!

Why didn’t we clock that Stephen Dillane is in Vigil?

The acclaimed Game Of Thrones actor has got legions of fans across the world and he appeared very briefly in the first trailer released in May.

Now, in the new trailer he appears more.

Playing a mysterious Admiral we saw him barking, “It’s a staggering act of hostility!”

Does Stephen character know something that DCI Amy Silva does not? And who is perpetrating such an act of hostility?

Martin already has a new project up his sleeve (Credit: BBC)

What is Martin Compston doing now he’s finished filming Vigil?

Line of Duty star Martin Compston – complete with Scottish accent – plays Petty Officer Burke in Vigil.

But now he’s finished with Vigil, he’s busy filming The Rig – a TV show set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, with Martin playing Communications Officer Fulmer Hamilton.

Read more: In Plain Sight on ITV: Viewers ‘hate seeing’ Line of Duty star Martin Compston as a baddie

When the crew are due to be collected and return to the mainland, a sudden mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through.

The mystery is set to air on Amazon Prime next year.