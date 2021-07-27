I Am on Channel 4: Suranne Jones among stellar cast of Dominic Savage drama

Suranne Jones is to star in a new three-part drama for Channel 4.

Gentleman Jack star Suranne, 42, will appear in BBC thriller Vigil very soon, but she’s also going to appear in Channel 4 series I Am before that.

So what is I Am about and when will it be on?

Suranne will star in I Am on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the Suranne Jones series I Am about?

The three-episode series has been written and created by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage.

Each episode features a different story and stars three different actresses.

The first episode, entitled I Am Victoria, stars Suranne.

In this story, Suranne plays Victoria, who seems to have a perfect family, job and home.

But something is wrong. The pressure she feels is becoming unbearable and viewers will see her struggle with mental health and the effect that has on her and her family.

Suranne in Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC)

What did Suranne say about the series?

Previously, Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton and Gemma Chan starred in the first series of I Am.

It was nominated for multiple BAFTA Awards.

Suranne said about the role: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am.

“Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on.

“I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

Suranne will star in BBC thriller Vigil soon (Credit: BBC)

When will it be on?

Channel 4 has said the first episode of the series, starring Suranne, will air on Channel 4 in the first week of August.

Other actresses taking part in the series include Letitia Wright and Oscar-winner Lesley Manville.

And it’s going to be a busy late summer and autumn for Suranne as, soon after I Am, she stars in BBC submarine thriller, Vigil.

In that, Suranne will star alongside Martin Compston and Shaun Evans.