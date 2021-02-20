Casualty spoilers reveal Ethan reaches a major decision about baby son Bodhi in tonight’s episode (February 20).

Ethan’s relationship with Bodhi’s mum Fenisha has remained strained after she gave birth after falling into a ravine.

He rushed to help Fenisha during last week’s episode of the BBC soap. But Ethan was forced to deliver advice over the phone rather than deliver their son in person after his leg was caught in a trap.

However, since then, the pair have kept their distance.

But now Bodhi has become unwell enough to be taken to hospital, will struggling Fenisha open up to Ethan?

Becoming a mum has been a struggle for Fenisha on Casualty (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Casualty spoilers: What happens tonight?

Despite trying to be a shoulder to lean on, Ethan is also struggling.

And when Bodhi’s medical history is enquired about, Ethan’s worries that he may have passed on the Huntington’s gene return to his son.

Will he finally confess to Fenisha that their son may develop the inherited condition?

Ethan has not revealed his family medical secret (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Ethan makes a major decision about Bodhi

An overwhelmed Ethan reassures Fenisha that Bodhi will be fine. But it is clear that Ethan cannot run away from what may be an inescapable truth for his son.

However, Ethan seems to believe he can buy himself some time. When Bodhi’s condition stabilises, Ethan becomes convinced he can hold off on revealing all to Fenisha.

But he also has to convince her he can play a part in Bodhi’s life. And kicking off by withholding such important medical information does not seem the way to go about it.

Puzzled as to why Fenisha did not contact him for help, Fenisha reminds Ethan he “didn’t want to be involved”. This sets him off to request they try and start again as co-parents.

However, when Fenisha ponders whether she can trust Ethan, it all becomes a little too much for him.

Leon has no idea about Grace’s age (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Connie offers Ethan advice

Wracked by guilt and uncertainty, Ethan seeks counsel from Connie. Although he wants to tell Fenisha everything, he is eventually swayed by Connie and resolves not to.

He also remembers how he wished he’d never been told about the condition when he was a child and decides ignorance will be bliss for Bodhi.

But despite not revealing his secret, Ethan does manage to become closer to Bodhi. Fenisha agrees to let him be more part of Bodhi’s life after seeing how Ethan dotes on the tot.

Leon also doesn’t know who Grace’s mum is (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Casualty spoilers: Grace and Leon get to know each other

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Grace and Leon enjoy time together as Connie’s 16-year-old daughter – unbeknownst to Leon, until Connie walks in on them – makes out she’s much older than she is and goes out on a date with the paramedic.

Casualty airs on BBC One, tonight (Saturday, February 20), at 8.20pm.

