A Coronation Street star ‘begged for his job back’ after being being sacked by a producer, it has been reported.

Celebrity agent and author Melanie Blake wrote the book Ruthless Women.

In the book, there is a memorable scene where a male soap actor is sacked from a fictional soap Falcon Bay. But he bursts into tears and begs for his job back.

However Melanie recently claimed that the scene is based off a true story.

Melanie claims the actor begged for his job. But she didn’t name the actor (Credit: Photo by Mcpix Ltd/Shutterstock)

Read more: What happened to Oliver in Coronation Street? How did Leanne’s son die?

Speaking to Digital Spy she said: “That’s actually a true story. There’s an actor on Coronation Street right now that literally begged a female producer.

“When she called him in to fire him, he literally begged her on his knees and sobbed hysterically. It was so awful that she actually ended up not firing him – and he’s still on the show to this day.

Melanie claims that the scene in Ruthless Women is based off a real-life scenario (Credit: Ireland AM/Virgin Media Television)

“It’s funny because I knew that story and then a few people who I know have read the book and said: ‘Oh, that’s him!”

We are going to had so much fun! I’ve seen some early question & I think it’s going to rather saucy 😮 come and join us! #RuthlessWomen @Beverleycallard @NolanColeen @Jacqueline_Gold 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/9eSK3Y3ev3 — Melanie Blake (@MelanieBlakeUK) February 19, 2021

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street reps for comment!

Melanie Blake – Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale

Melanie Blake started out as a soap extra. She eventually became the agent of many popular stars including Beverley Callard, Claire King, Gillian Taylforth, Gaynor Faye, Amanda Barrie and Patsy Kensit.

He literally begged her on his knees and sobbed hysterically.

She revealed she was working as a camera assistant on Top of the Pops when she met Kathy Beale actress Gillian Taylforth in the car park of EastEnders.

Melanie says it was Gillian who suggested she do some extra work. She then went on to do work on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans slam show over Max Branning’s ‘disgraceful’ exit

She suggested Melanie do some extra work.

Melanie went on to do extra work on EastEnders, Corrie and Emmerdale.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Have you read Melanie’s book Ruthless Women? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.