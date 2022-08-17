Casualty Spoilers: Everyone we know as the new series kicks off this weekend

Recent Casualty spoilers have revealed five huge storylines as the latest series kicks off this weekend.

The 37th season of the show begins to air from Saturday August 20 and its characters will face new challenges, heartbreak and more.

Charlie faces a crisis of faith and an increasingly jaded Dylan attempts to change his ways. Meanwhile, David struggles with Ollie’s death, and two old faces return to the show.

All this and more, on season 37 of the show.

Charlie’s return isn’t quite what he’d hoped (Credit: BBC)

1. Charlie faces a crisis of faith

Charlie is dismayed to return from his holidays to find the ED in a mess.

That same day, he learns of a 19-year-old who died in Resus from an overdose.

His faith is tested when he finds out that the youngster waited over 40 minutes for a hospital bed while patients from a dock fire were being treated.

In spite of Charlie’s best efforts, he finds himself becoming increasingly disheartened with the NHS.

Could Charlie be leaving the show?

Things aren’t much easier for David (Credit: BBC)

2. David struggles with Ollie’s death

Meanwhile, David is at his lowest ebb as he continues to reckon with son Ollie’s death.

Ollie died in the aftermath of a school shooting which he instigated himself.

The hospital grows worried for David’s wellbeing. He is found in the staff room clutching a box of his son’s belongings.

As David continues to spiral, Dylan worries that David has returned to work too soon.

His fears are seemingly confirmed when he finds David burning Ollie’s belongings at home.

Two old faces surprise David (Credit: BBC)

3. Old faces resurface

In addition to struggling with his grief, David must also reckon with two faces from his past.

Already reeling from the death of his son, David is confronted by ex-wife Rosalene, who appears on his doorstep with a series of requests.

Later, an ex-patient of David’s returns, suffering from a fresh injury.

David treated Susan in 2019, and the pair hit it off.

Could her return offer David a sense of relief?

Has Dylan got it in him to change? (Credit: BBC)

4. Dylan vows to change

Meanwhile, Dylan grows increasingly weary with his work.

As he struggles with issues in the ED, and with David’s wellbeing, Dylan is feeling worn down and disheartened.

He is alarmed to see that Charlie is similarly downbeat.

After Charlie admits to losing faith, Dylan vows to change his ways.

Will Sah crack too? (Credit: BBC)

5. An angry dad assaults Sah

As the ED struggles, a frustrated parent attacks Sah.

With the hospital overwhelmed with tackling the aftermath of a dock fire, Sah suffers an angry dad’s wrath.

How long can the ED stand the pressure before its staff start to crack?

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One

