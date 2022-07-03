Distraught Casualty fans all saying the same thing about David after Saturday’s episode

Casualty aired more heartbreaking scenes for David Hide last night as he failed to attend son Ollie’s funeral.

It has been a horrific few weeks for the clinical nurse manager on the BBC drama after Ollie’s death and the traumatic circumstances surrounding it.

And as David struggled to cope with everything, fans have been left calling for Jason Durr to win all the awards for his performance.

David’s son Ollie committed an awful crime in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Ollie in Casualty?

In a special 80-minute episode, which had been delayed on-screen due to the sensitive nature of its content, Ollie was involved in a mass shooting at his school.

Struggling following his bullying ordeal, isolated Ollie and his only friend Rob, carried out the attack. They had set timers on their phone with a plan to kill as many students as possible before turning the guns on themselves.

Ollie, however, was unable to go through with shooting his friend, Natalia, and couldn’t kill himself.

Rob shot him instead.

Rob died while trying to run away from police officers.

Ollie was taken to the ED, but went into cardiac arrest and the team couldn’t save him.

David was left utterly distraught and unable to forgive either himself or his son.

There was utter shock for David over what his son had done (Credit: BBC)

David refuses to attend Ollie’s funeral in Casualty

On Saturday night (July 3) it was Ollie’s funeral.

David, however, couldn’t face it and threw himself into work instead.

But even that didn’t help when the mother of a young girl he was treating recognised him as the dad of the school shooter. Faith, Natalia’s mum, also took her own anger out on David, leaving him to take shelter in a cupboard to calm down.

He discovered his patient hiding in there and opened up to her about Ollie.

Faith later apologised and encouraged him to attend the funeral.

David decided to go.

But even with his colleagues’ support, he couldn’t go through with it.

After spotting a memorial for one of the shooting victims, David knew he couldn’t forgive either himself or his son and walked away without saying goodbye.

Will he live to regret it?

It was all too much for David in Casualty and he walked away (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Viewers watching the scenes were left utterly broken.

They praised Jason Durr, who plays David, for his amazing performance and have demanded he wins some awards.

Poor David please will someone recommend Casualty as a soap so they get some awards over 30 odd Years and Casualty isn’t a soap since when too me I call it a soap Well Done Jason and all working on David’s storyline never disappoint me ever well done Can we get Double bills now ? — Kelly Bremner (@KellyBremner3) July 2, 2022

😭😭😭 #casualty what are you doing to me! Another great episode and well played by all. Definitely should be awarded, especially Jason Durr, what an amazing actor 👏 🏆 — Maria (@maria_m76) July 2, 2022

OMG another heartbreaking performance from @jasedurr last night, I just want to give David a great big hug right now #Casualty 😢😢 — Emma Barnes (@Emz2456) July 3, 2022

Brilliantly acted. Let’s hope he’s not leaving. — PatI (@Igerpat) July 2, 2022

Actually got chills during this moment. Perfectly done as always @jasedurr! — Fraser O (@zefrogi) July 2, 2022

Take a bow @jasedurr ! What a performance 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Dan ‘NFFC’ Phillip 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇾 (@danNFFCphillip) July 2, 2022

Incredible acting once again from the brilliant Jason Durr 👏👏👏👏👏🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟💔 — JayneDMacc60🌻🇺🇦 (@Macc60D) July 2, 2022

@jasedurr deserves an award for this performance he’s a phenomenal actor I hope happier times come for David Xx #Casualty pic.twitter.com/dxYzUDs1jn — I Met ShaneFilan💜💙 (@MissKittenFilan) July 2, 2022

I feel for David so much he deserves happiness. 😔. @jasedurr you’re an incredible actor 👏👏👏. @BBCCasualty

#Casualty — Tom Muzzy (@Tom_Muzzy_2001) July 2, 2022

