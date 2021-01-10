Lev had Casualty viewers confused in last night’s episode (Saturday, January 9) after he appeared onscreen clean-shaven and with a new haircut.

The character was involved in some serious drama as his marriage to Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) came under threat after she confronted him over rumours of infidelity.

However, it wasn’t just the storyline that got viewers talking.

Lev appeared clean-shaven last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Lev in Casualty last night?

There was drama in the medical series when Faith asked Lev (Uriel Emil) about the rumours he had been spotted kissing another man.

Fellow ED doctor Dylan Keogh caught a glimpse of Lev and his dating app lover, and told Faith.

And in tense scenes last night, she confronted her paramedic husband, who admitted the dalliance.

But it wasn’t the storyline that got viewers’ tongues wagging – it was his appearance.

Faith confronted Lev in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Lev – who has three children with Faith – appeared onscreen clean-shaven and with a new haircut.

Known for his thick head of black hair and black beard, the Russian looked completely different.

The episode was the first to air after the lockdown/coronavirus episode last week.

And it wasn’t long until viewers asked who this seemingly new actor was.

What did viewers say about Lev’s appearance?

One viewer took to Twitter and asked: “Is it a different actor playing Lev? #Casualty.”

Another said: “Lev looks so weird without his facial hair #Casualty.”

Is it me or have they sneaked a different Lev into #Casualty?

A third asked: “Is it me or have they sneaked a different Lev into #Casualty?”

Finally, another viewer commented: “Lev looks so different. Am I missing something here? Lol #Casualty.”

Viewers praised the emotional storyline (Credit: BBC)

What else did Casualty viewers say?

Viewers also took to the social media site to praise the dramatic storyline.

“Lev breaks my heart, he’s such a fantastic, multi-layered character,” one viewer said.

Another wrote: “Faith finding out that Lev hooked up with a man is so good. #Casualty”

