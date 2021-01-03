The Casualty COVID episode left viewers in tears last night (Saturday, January 2) after one of the members of the ED team lost their life due to the virus.

The medical drama returned after a three-month lay-off and Holby General dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers praised the show for its hard-hitting slice of reality.

But they were also heartbroken as one key member of staff died.

Viewers saw Connie battle against the odds (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Casualty COVID episode?

In the episode, Connie was emotional and exhausted as she pondered whether to turn off a key member of the team’s life support.

At that point, viewers did not know which team member she was talking about.

Read more: Casualty new series: How did the last series end and what’s happening in the COVID special?

Before the revelation, they saw PPE shortages, staff exhaustion and several members of the ED team come down with COVID.

Key characters Dylan and Jacob also both caught the virus.

Noel succumbed to the virus (Credit: BBC)

Things got worse in Casualty

However, as both Dylan and Jacob recovered, receptionist Noel came down with the disease.

And, as his situation got worse, it was obvious he was in deep trouble.

In moving scenes by his bedside, Connie held his hand.

Soon she made the decision to turn his life support machine off, leaving viewers in bits.

I am gone completely gone, Noel 😭😭😭😭😭#Casualty — Anna (@annataft_) January 2, 2021

Oh no Noel. My heart has just broken into bits . God bless the NHS. #Casualty — Jacqui f (@JacquiFletche12) January 2, 2021

Noel has been on casualty for years, he can’t die 😭😭💔 #Casualty — Katie (@LoverCasualty) January 2, 2021

Connie being soft and kind. I’ve really missed her. Really really missed her. Holding Noels hand.. this is really making me cry. Not Noel.. please not Noel 🥺😢 #Casualty — char (@comefromchar) January 2, 2021

How did Casualty viewers react to Noel’s death from COVID?

One viewer said: “Connie being soft and kind. I’ve really missed her.

“Really really missed her. Holding Noel’s hand… this is really making me cry.

“Not Noel… please not Noel.”

Noel has been on Casualty for years. He’s can’t die!

Another emotional viewer said: “Noel has been on Casualty for years. He’s can’t die!”

I never usually watch #Casualty but tonight's show is brilliantly done. So brutal and heartbreaking but such a powerful watch. This is why we need to follow the rules. My heart goes out to anyone working in the NHS right now. #CasualtyReturns — Kirsty Herrington (@KHerrington83) January 2, 2021

This is powerful and truly emotional and it shows us a glimpse of what’s happening in real hospitals thank you @BBCCasualty for displaying on what’s happening in the real world #Casualty — Tom Playz Gamer (@TomMusgrove11) January 2, 2021

This episode needs to win a bafta and a Emmy #casualty — Emma Louise Delaney 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@Emma_LouiseMSD) January 2, 2021

“Brutal and heartbreaking”

Noel’s heartbreaking storyline was one thing, but viewers also praised the show for its powerful portrayal of medical staff under pressure.

One viewer on Twitter said: “Never usually watch #Casualty but tonight’s show is brilliantly done.

“So brutal and heartbreaking but such a powerful watch.

Read more: Casualty viewers divided as BBC finally airs ‘missing’ Code Orange episode

“This is why we need to follow the rules.

“My heart goes out to anyone working in the NHS right now. #CasualtyReturns”

Another said: “This episode needs to win a BAFTA and an Emmy #casualty”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.