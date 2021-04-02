Casualty star Amanda Mealing, who plays Connie Beauchamp, has revealed the real reason she’s leaving the BBC medical drama.

Amanda joined the Casualty cast in 2014. However she played the character Connie from 2004 until 2010 in Casualty’s sister show Holby City.

Amanda plays Connie Beauchamp (Credit: BBC)

But last month it was revealed Amanda would be leaving the show. Today (Friday, April 2) she appeared on Lorraine to talk about her upcoming exit.

Casualty: Amanda Mealing reveals the real reason she’s leaving the show

When Lorraine brought up that Amanda would like to direct and go on to do other things, Amanda said: “It is really exciting.

“As I said I’ve played Connie for so long because she’s such an incredible gift of a character for an actor to play.

“But, I think it’s that thing, lockdown has given us all so much time to reflect on our lives and where we are. I just thought, particularly, the Covid episode was I think the best that I could’ve done.

Amanda has been on the show since 2014 (Credit: BBC)

“Well I thought leave on a high and go and do things. Yeah I have a couple of meetings about directing, which would be fun. But that’s always been really difficult to do because of the schedule being so busy.

Well I thought leave on a high and go and do things.

“I had to use my holidays to go off and direct things, which meant, when I looked back, five years I haven’t had a day off really.”

Connie’s exit

Amanda revealed she would like to do other projects, including directing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda also revealed that her friend Paul O’Grady ended up surprising her in her farewell zoom call.

Connie’s final scenes on Casualty will air tomorrow night (Saturday, April 3).

Have you been watching Casualty, and will you be watching tomorrow night’s episode?

Casualty airs Saturdays on BBC One at 8.20pm.

