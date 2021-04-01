EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has shared her first baby bump snap after announcing she’s pregnant with her first child.

The Ruby Allen actress, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday (April 1) while out enjoying a stroll with her beloved pet dog Riley, who she joked was her “first born”.

Louisa Lytton posted a pic of her growing baby bump (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did EastEnders star Louisa Lytton share on Instagram?

The photo showed the actress smiling in a floral dress, one hand cradling her growing baby bump, the other holding Riley’s lead.

The BBC soap star wrote alongside it, “First born and unborn” alongside pregnancy, dog and heart emojis.

Read more: EastEnders star Louisa Lytton and partner confirm pregnancy

In the comments, her fans and celeb pals called the picture “cute” and said she was “glowing”.

Singer Vanessa White said: “Too cute!”

Actress Natalie Cassidy wrote in caps: “I LOVE THIS.”

Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton on EastEnders, said: OMG! The baby has grown so much! Absolutely glowing.”

Louisa Lytton announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Fans say star is ‘glowing’

One of Louisa’s fans echoed that, commenting: “Looking vibrant and glowing.”

Another told her: “You look beautiful.”

OMG! The baby has grown so much! Absolutely glowing.

“Beautiful picture,” someone else said, adding with a string of heart emojis: “Glowing mama to be.”

Louisa and her partner, Ben Bhanvra, confirmed they are expecting a baby earlier this month.

The actress announced their news in a sweet post to her own mum on Mother’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Lytton (@louisanastrilytton)

Louisa’s Mother’s Day pregnancy announcement

She wrote alongside a video: “Dear Mum. If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

Read more: EastEnders star Louisa Lytton finds Ruby Allen backlash ‘really hard’ to deal with

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave.)

“Happy Mother’s Day all, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey. L xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Lytton (@louisanastrilytton)

It follows Louisa’s appearance on Loose Women last week (March 24), in which she discussed having to cancel her wedding with fiancé Ben.

The couple got engaged in 2019.

She told the panel on the ITV programme: “We have cancelled it. I said let’s stop trying and now officially it could go ahead but it’s too late now, it’s all gone out of the window!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.