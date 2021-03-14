EastEnders star Louisa Lytton and her partner Ben Bhanvra are expecting a baby.

The actress, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC soap, announced the happy news in a sweet Mother’s Day post to her own mum.

Louisa Lytton and her partner are expecting their first child (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

What did Louisa say?

Posting it on Instagram alongside the video she sent her, Louisa wrote: “Dear Mum.

“If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave.)

“Happy Mother’s Day All, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey. L xx.”

Louisa’s co-stars and pals rushed to congratulate her and fiancé Ben on their news.

Louisa Lytton plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor actress Lorraine Stanley said: “Yay! Congratulations xxxxxx.”

Ash Panesar star Gurlaine Kaur Garcha added: “OH MY GOD! Congratulations! I am so so so happy for you! Ahhhhh!”

Keegan Baker actor Zack Morris commented: “Massive congratulations to you both! Buzzing for ya!”

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton forced to delay her wedding

It’s some much-needed good news for the actress and partner Ben after they were forced to delay their wedding due to the pandemic.

Louisa got engaged to Ben in May 2019 during a romantic break in the Maldives to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Ever since then, she has been planning her big day, which is set to take place in New York.

But with restrictions, Louisa delayed her wedding.

Louisa revealed in an interview in January with OK! magazine how her wedding is postponed until July.

However they could end up having to postpone their wedding again.

She said: “We’ve booked the wedding for July, we just don’t know if it will go ahead. We’ve said that if we can’t have the exact wedding we want, with all our guests, we’ll postpone it again.

“Otherwise to me that’s not a wedding – it’s not the wedding I would want. It’s not worth it for us.”

