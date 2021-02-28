EastEnders Ruby actress Louisa Lytton has admitted she’s finding the backlash to her storylines “really hard” to deal with.

The star returned to play businesswoman Ruby on the BBC soap two years ago and has been involved in some controversial storylines.

Ruby’s miscarriage

Viewers watched this week as Ruby suffered a miscarriage and kept it secret, only to frame her former best friend Stacey Slater for it later.

Now speaking on a press call, Louisa has spoken about coping with the viewer backlash to her character.

“It’s really hard and it’s something I’ve thought about a lot,” the actress said.

“Obviously, since Ruby has come back to the show, after the consent storyline, which got all of the audience on side as it would, she’s then gone on to make some really bad decisions.”

Louisa said she thinks “a lot” of the EastEnders audience has “already turned on her”.

Louisa Lytton says the audience has turned on EastEnders’ Ruby Allen

She continued: “And that was my worry, because at the time, I said, ‘If we’re doing a miscarriage story, you’ve got to have empathy for Ruby, because it’s such an important story that we’re covering, you don’t want to waste that on there being so much hate around Ruby that you sort of forget what’s going on storyline-wise.'”

Despite the backlash, Louisa hopes her character can turn it back around.

Louisa said she hopes people will see that Ruby is “just a desperate woman”.

And she wants viewers to understand there are “people out there that do these terrible things”.

Speaking further, the actress said she can now separate herself from character.

But she said it’s hard to maintain that outlook, because “you fall in love with your character that you’re playing” and don’t want to see them doing “terrible things”.

