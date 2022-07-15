Carol Vorderman fans shocked by her ‘rough sex’ question on Celebrity Gogglebox

Carol Vorderman has revealed on Twitter that she asks a very raunchy question on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 15).

The ITV star appears on the Channel 4 show alongside Gyles Brandreth on Friday evening.

Ahead of the episode, Carol shared a little clip of their appearance together on her official Twitter page.

In the cheeky video, Carol questions Gyles about his sex life which appears to shock her close pal of over a decade.

Lessons on rough sex from @GylesB1 on @Channel4 @C4Gogglebox tonight at 9pm…..😂😂😂😂

I really love #CelebrityGogglebox ❤️😂 join us tonight x pic.twitter.com/kDrdxelyyJ — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 15, 2022

Carol Vorderman on Celebrity Gogglebox

“Have you ever tried the rough sex?” she asks.

“To be honest, I’ve never tried rough sex. I’ve never tried any of that!” replies Gyles.

Carol then asks: “Really? Do you feel as though you’ve missed out in life?”

Read more: Carol Vorderman ‘appalled’ as she admits she’s ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘disgraceful’ Twitter abuse

To which Gyles laughs and says: “My wife said to me, ‘we’ve had three children and now we’ve discovered what causes it we can put a stop to it.'”

Carol Vorderman asks Gyles Brandreth a cheeky question on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans rushed to comment on the preview clip and Carol’s saucy remark.

One wrote: “Steady on Carol!”

“Oh Carol… and to think Gyles is such a gentleman,” said a second.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

A third replied: “Sentence I never thought I’d read!!”

“Two of my favourite TV celebrities. You both must have had a lovely time together. It must have been a blast,” commented a fourth.

Carol appears on the show with good friend Gyles (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, this year’s series of Celebrity Gogglebox is packed full of famous faces.

Denise Van Outen has appeared since the first series, but Blue singer Duncan James has replaced her now ex-partner Eddie Boxshall.

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda also made a return.

Elsewhere, Martin Kemp and his son Roman and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and her racing driver brother Paul also appear on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Friday July 15, at 9pm.

What do you think of Carol Vorderman being on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.