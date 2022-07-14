Carol Vorderman has lashed out on Twitter after legislation designed to protect against trolls and abuse was shelved by the Government.

The Online Safety Bill has been shelved, with Conservative party leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch claiming it “is in no fit state to become law”.

The former Levelling Up minister added on Twitter: “If I’m elected Prime Minister I will ensure the bill doesn’t overreach. We should not be legislating for hurt feelings.”

However, her comments have come in for a torrent of criticism on social media.

And among those outraged is Carol. Of course, she is currently filling in on Lorraine on weekday mornings.

Kemi Badenoch: ‘We should not be legislating for hurt feelings’ (Credit: YouTube)

Carol Vorderman slams Tory MP Kemi Badenoch over Twitter trolls

This afternoon Carol tweeted about the bill dropping down the agenda. In addition, she also shared a response from the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

She told of her ‘deep concern’ that work by charities against “vile abuse” could be ignored.

Carol Vorderman is currently filling in on Lorraine and argued Twitter trolls do more than just ‘hurt feelings’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Disgraceful’

In a separate tweet, Carol made her position on Ms Badenoch’s approach very clear.

She fumed about how “appalled” she is that she described the impact of online abuse as “hurt feelings”.

“Disgraceful,” Carol added.

I’m appalled that Tory MP and candidate for Prime Minister @KemiBadenoch describes the results of online bullying, harassment, and vile targeted abuse of children and adults which results in trauma, depression, and suicide as “hurt feelings”. Disgraceful. https://t.co/tF7LmUH8fl — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 14, 2022

How fans reacted

Carol’s fans gave her their backing.

“I’m really left for words these days! Someone needs to give their heads a flippin’ wobble!” one fan replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Meanwhile, another agreed: “I have no words.”

Carol then responded to that person in turn: “But speak them loudly. They are worth saying now.”

Kemi Badenoch is standing to be leader of the Conservative party (Credit: YouTube)

As of Thursday afternoon, Ms Badenoch is polling fourth out of five MPs bidding to be party leader.

She trails Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss but is ahead of Tom Tugendhat.

