Carol Vorderman has announced on Instagram that she is returning to Channel 4 to appear on one of her favourite TV programmes.

The former Countdown brain-box revealed her career news to her army of 226,000 Instagram followers.

Earlier this week, Carol had teased her TV project in a post about returning to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

Carol, 61, had wrote on her social channel: “On my way to work… can’t wait to tell you what it is… Next week…

“This bird has decided to get back into work instead of hiding away for the last however many years…yup…expect trouble.”

The teaser sent fans into a frenzy.

Carol Vorderman at the recent Top Gun Maverick premiere (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One wrote: “Oooh on your way back to the Countdown studio? Have a terrific time wherever you’re going.”

Another said: “Love to see you hosting Countdown.”

But they were wrong about her returning to TV to appear on the show that rocketed her stardom.

Carol has now revealed she will be joining the cast of Celebrity Googlebox – and she’s bringing a friend along for the ride.

Former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, already a Gogglebox favourite, will appear alongside Carol.

Carol wrote: “So I’m making my debut this Friday at 9pm on one of my favourite shows of all time and joining the @c4gogglebox gang…with my friend of 40 years @gylesbrandreth.”

After filming their first episode Gyles tweeted: “A hot night in my house…

“@carolvorders has popped round to watch the box with me, we’re having fun, and lots of it!”

Who else will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox?

A host of stars are taking part in series 4 of the hit TV show.

The show returned on June 10 and isn’t short of household names.

Gyles with Joanna Lumley on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Denise Van Outen has appeared since the first series, but Blue singer Duncan James has replaced her now ex-partner Eddie Boxshall.

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda also make a return.

Martin Kemp and his son Roman and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and her racing driver brother Paul will also appear on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Friday June 24, at 9pm.

