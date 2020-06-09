Carol McGiffin considering seeking help as she struggles to 'get out of bed' during lockdown

Carol McGiffin has said her mental health is suffering during the coronavirus lockdown.

Although the 60-year-old presenter has never had depression, she admitted that the global health crisis has left her struggling to get out of bed in the mornings.

Carol said she is considering getting therapy.

Carol McGiffin said her mental health is suffering during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol say?

She told her fellow Loose Women panellists on Tuesday: "I've never felt so close to seeking help in my whole life.

"Some days, I've got to the point where I'm thinking, I can't get out of bed today."

Speaking about her co-star Denise Welch, who has been open about her own struggles with depression, she said: "Denise talks about the dark cloud.

"I've been very sympathetic but I've never understood how bad can that be. I can't see an ending sight to any of it. And it's not just because of the virus."

Carol said she's considering seeking help (Credit: ITV)

And Denise believes Carol will not be the only person to suffer from increased anxiety during the pandemic.

She said: "McGiff did get in touch with me the other day and said that.

"So many people have anxiety and have no idea how to control it."

Carol, who tied the knot with Mark Cassidy in 2018, returned to Loose Women last week after 78 days away from the show.

Her absence was due to poor internet connection in France where she had been staying.

"Lockdown is unnecessary"

Upon her return, Carol immediately blasted the lockdown as unnecessary.

Carol returned to Loose Women last week (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I hate it. It's not so much the staying in, I love our house where we live, I like Mark, I don't mind being with him all the time.

"Also, I know most people don't agree with this, but I'm not sure the whole lockdown was entirely necessary.

"There are a lot of people saying that now, so I do think there should have been more questions asked at the beginning.

"I don't even like the term, I prefer to call it locked up because I feel like I'm being locked up."

She added: "I don't think it was necessary to lock a lot of really healthy people up because as we now know this virus does pick its victims.

Carol said she thinks lockdown was unnecessary (Credit: ITV)

"Most people who don't have any pre-existing conditions or are not particularly elderly would probably have mild symptoms or none at all and that was admitted really early on."

